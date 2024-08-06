iifl-logo
Brainbees Solutions IPO subscribed 9% so far

6 Aug 2024 , 03:52 PM

Brainbees Solutions Ltd’s first public offering (IPO), which runs under the FirstCry brand, began subscriptions on Tuesday, August 6, and will end on Thursday, August 8. Brainbees Solutions’ IPO price band is ₹440 to ₹465 per share.

The ₹4,193.73 crore FirstCry IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.58 crore equity shares totalling ₹1,666.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.44 crore shares comprising ₹2,527.73 crore. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on August 9, with an IPO listing date of August 13. Follow Brainbees Solutions’ IPO live blog for the most recent updates.

The FirstCry IPO has been subscribed to 9% so far. According to BSE data available until 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the first day of the bidding process, the public issue got bids for 44.97 lakh equity shares, with 4.96 crore shares on offer.

In the retail category, the IPO was subscribed 41%, while the share earmarked for employees was subscribed 1.62 times. So far, 5% of the portion reserved for Non Institutional Investors (NII) has subscribed, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have yet to place any significant bids.

