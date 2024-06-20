iifl-logo
Dee Development Engineers IPO subscription details on day 2

20 Jun 2024 , 12:23 PM

Dee Development Engineers Limited launched its initial public offering (IPO) on June 19, 2024, and the subscription window remains open until June 21, 2024. The IPO price band is set at ₹193 to ₹203 per equity share for the engineering company.

As of June 20, 2024, on the second day of subscription at 12:07 pm, the IPO has been oversubscribed by 4.50 times overall. The retail investor portion of the IPO has been subscribed 4.84 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion has been subscribed 9.46 times.

Dee Development Engineers aims to raise ₹418.01 Crore through the IPO, comprising ₹325 crore from fresh shares and ₹93.01 Crore through the Offer For Sale (OFS) route. Each lot in the public issue consists of 73 company shares. Bidding for the IPO will continue until June 21, 2024.

