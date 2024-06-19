iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dee Development Engineers Secures ₹125 Crore from Anchor Investors

19 Jun 2024 , 09:32 AM

Piping solutions provider Dee Development Engineers Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has raised over ₹125 Crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The ₹418-Crore IPO will be open for subscription from June 19 to June 21.

According to a notice on the BSE’s website, the company has allocated 61.63 lakh equity shares to 19 funds at ₹203 each, totaling ₹125.1 Crore.

The anchor investors include Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Aurigin Master Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds, and SBI General Insurance Company. Additionally, shares were allocated to Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹325 Crore and an offer-for-sale of 45.82 lakh equity shares valued at ₹93 Crore by promoter and CMD Krishan Lalit Bansal. This brings the total IPO size to ₹418 Crore. Currently, Bansal holds a 74.74% stake in the company.

The shares will be offered in the price range of ₹193 to ₹203 each.

Of the ₹325 Crore raised, ₹175 Crore will be used to pay off debt, ₹75 Crore will fund working capital requirements, and the remaining ₹75 Crore will be for general corporate purposes.

Dee Development Engineers Ltd is an engineering company that provides specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and other process industries. They offer services in engineering, procurement, and manufacturing.

The company operates seven manufacturing facilities, with three in Palwal, Haryana, one in Anjar, Gujarat, one in Barmer, Rajasthan, one in Numaligarh, Assam, and one in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their clients include JGC Corporation, Nooter Eriksen, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, John Cockerill SA, Reliance Industries, HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, and Toshiba JSW Power Systems.

SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital are the merchant bankers managing the IPO. The company’s equity shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

 

Related Tags

  • Dee Development Engineers
  • Dee Development Engineers IPO
  • Dee Development Engineers IPO news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.