iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

FirstCry IPO Opens on August 6, Price Band ₹440-465

1 Aug 2024 , 09:26 AM

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the parent company of the omnichannel kidswear brand FirstCry, has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹440-465 per share. The IPO is set to open on August 6, with anchor bidding commencing a day earlier on August 5. The subscription window will close on August 8, and the allotment of shares will be determined on August 9. Refunds and share credits will be processed by August 12, with the company’s listing on the stock exchanges slated for August 13.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,666 Crore, with an Offer For Sale (OFS) component valued at ₹2,527.72 Crore at the upper price band. The total issue size amounts to ₹4,187.72 Crore, positioning the company’s market capitalization at approximately ₹22,475 Crore, or $2.68 billion.

FirstCry had initially filed draft IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in December last year. However, the company withdrew the application after SEBI requested additional clarity on key performance indicators (KPIs). Upon refiling, FirstCry provided comprehensive financial disclosures.

The Pune-based company reported a revenue of ₹6,480.86 Crore for FY24, up from ₹5,632.54 Crore in the previous fiscal year. Despite a loss of ₹321.51 Crore, this was a significant improvement from the ₹486.01 Crore loss recorded last year. Additionally, FirstCry’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached ₹70.49 Crore, compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹262.90 Crore in FY23. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) also rose to ₹9,121.13 Crore from ₹7,257.64 Crore in the same period.

As India’s leading multi-channel retailer for mothers, babies, and children’s products, FirstCry operates through a combination of online platforms, company-owned and franchise stores, and general trade distribution. The brand continues to expand its footprint in selected international markets. By FY24, FirstCry had established a network of 1,063 stores, including both franchisee-owned (FOFO) and company-owned (COCO) stores, spanning 533 cities with a total retail space of 2.12 million square feet. The company’s product range includes over 1.65 million SKUs from 7,580 brands, offering a wide variety of items from apparel and footwear to baby gear. The FirstCry app has been downloaded over 127 million times in India.

Related Tags

  • FirstCry IPO
  • firstcry ipo dates
  • firstcry ipo details
  • firstcry ipo issue price
  • firstcry ipo news
  • firstcry ipo price band
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.