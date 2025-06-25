HDB Financial Services – Serving the Underserved

HDB Financial Services is one of India’s leading NBFCs. It is a subsidiary of HDFC Bank – the largest private sector bank in India. With over 70% of branches in tier-4 towns and other rural areas, it specialises in lending in underserved areas. Investing in technology to deliver financial services at a low cost is among its USPs. Over the years, it has witnessed consistent revenue growth. However, FY25 had seen higher credit costs and a decline in RoE.
The IPO mostly consists of an offer for sale by its promoter entity – HDFC Bank. In addition, it also includes a fresh equity of equity shares.
The IPO consists of a Fresh Issue and Offer for Sale, aggregating to a total of INR 125 billion (or INR 12,500 crore).
Objectives of the IPO:
The primary use of the funds from the IPO is to augment the company’s Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements.
The Indian Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) industry had its origins in the 1960s, when the government acknowledged the requirement of alternative credit institutions to support the rapidly growing economy. The oldest NBFCs started life as purely private sector players providing credit for small and medium business (SMEs) and for the unbanked.
The NBFC sector has seen a rapid transformation over the years, with the emergence of modern products and services alongside a host of new regulations. In the 1980s, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act provided the operational framework and regulated the NBFCs. This resulted in formation of numerous NBFCs, and the industry started to expand quickly..
The NBFC sector evolved rapidly in the 1990s. The emergence of new financial instruments and products expanded the market for NBFCs. This created more competition and NBFCs started concentrating on particular segments like housing finance, vehicle finance and micro finance.
The number of NBFCs grew steeply in the 2000s as many new players entered the industry. This resulted in fierce competition and NBFCs started to concentrate on innovation and technology to outpace one another..
The NBFC segment caters to a diverse spectrum of customers – Individuals, SMEs and corporates. The general categories into which the industry can be divided are::
Overall, the NBFC industry in India has evolved significantly over the years, with a growing customer base, increasing competition, and a focus on innovation and technology.
The Indian financial services industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, driven by increasing demand for financial products and services. The overall size of the market has expanded, with the industry’s assets under management (AUM) growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% between FY19 and FY25.
As of FY25, the Indian financial services industry’s outstanding portfolio stood at INR 124 trillion, with NBFCs accounting for 26% of overall portfolio. Amongst the asset classes NBFCs have a significant presence in auto, microfinance and consumer durable loans. On the other hand, they have the lowest market share in gold loans and housing loans.
For the overall industry, the housing loan market has grown at a CAGR of 13.1% between FY20 and FY25, while the auto loan market has grown at a CAGR of 14% during the same period. The personal loan market has also witnessed significant growth, with a CAGR of 21% between FY20 and FY25. The fastest growing segment, however, has been Gold loans which have grown at a CAGR of 37%.
NBFCs have witnessed faster growth in all of the segments except housing and auto loans. The growth in auto loans has been similar while housing loans have grown at a lower pace than the overall industry
Figure: Breakdown of growth across segments
|Asset Class
|Outstanding (INR trillion)
|Share of NBFCs and HFCs
|Overall Portfolio CAGR
|NBFC Portfolio CAGR
|FY26 Outlook for Overall Portfolio
|FY26 Outlook for NBFC
|MSME Loans
|42.3
|27.0%
|18.2%
|19.6%
|18-20%
|27-29%
|Housing Loans
|38.1
|20.0%
|13.1%
|11.3%
|13-14%
|15-16%
|Auto Loans
|12
|46.0%
|14.0%
|14.0%
|15-16%
|16-17%
|Personal Loans
|14.6
|24.0%
|21.0%
|30.0%
|16-18%
|22-24%
|Gold Loans
|12.4
|11.0%
|37.0%
|54.0%
|19-21%
|17-18%
|Microfinance Loans
|3.8
|51.0%
|10.0%
|16.0%
|8-10%
|8-10%
|Consumer Durables
|0.8
|68.0%
|17.0%
|21.0%
|18-20%
|20-22%
Source: RHP
The growth of the Indian financial services industry can be attributed to several key factors, including:
HDB Financial Services Limited (HDB) was established in 2007 as a non-banking financial company, promoted by HDFC Bank Limited, the largest private sector bank in India. The institution started functioning in 2008 and has developed into one of the premier non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India.
The business of HDB is broadly divided into three segments: Enterprise Lending Business, Asset Finance Business, and Consumer Finance Business.
Aside from its loan products, HDB also provides the following services:
HDB has made significant investments in technology and digitalization to enhance its operations and customer service. The company has created a bouquet of digital platforms, such as a mobile app, online portal, and digital KYC system. Customers can remotely and conveniently transact with HDB through these channels.
Today, HDB’s business has grown substantially from its early days. The company has expanded its loan book from INR 70,030 crore in FY2013 to INR 1,06,880 crore in FY2025, representing a CAGR of 23.54%. The bank has also increased its network by the number of branches from 1,492 branches in FY13 to 1,771 branches in FY2025.
In summary, HDB Financial Services Limited is a leading NBFC with a presence in the MSME lending industry and a well-servicing consumer lending franchise in India. The firm’s increasing use of technology and digitalization have helped it in enhancing its operational efficiency and customer experience, and this trend is expected to continue in the future and provide it with opportunities for growth.
The company operates in a highly competitive financial services industry, with several major players competing for market share. The major competitors in the industry include:
The company has a strong competitive positioning in the industry, with a diversified product portfolio and a wide distribution network. However, the company faces intense competition from its peers, particularly in terms of pricing and product offerings.
The company has a rich suite of 13 products, covering the 3 business verticals of Enterprise Lending, Consumer Finance, and Asset Management. This diversification has enabled the company to cater to a wide range of customer needs and aspirations, including those of underbanked customers.
The company has a strong risk management system, which has helped it maintain good credit quality even in challenging macroeconomic environments. The firm’s credit underwriting and collections practices are highly data-driven, with an emphasis on utilizing a variety of external and internal customer data sources to underwrite.
The company possesses a robust distribution network with a pan-India coverage targeting the underbanked. The business’s distribution network is fairly balanced, with over 80% of branches situated outside India’s 20 most populous cities.
Financial Performance
The company reported a PPOP increase of 13% over FY23-25. The growth largely comes from the company’s ability to expand its customer base and increase its loan book. The growth of the firm’s earnings is determined by its capacity to expand its loan portfolio and customer base.
While the company has had consistent revenue growth, profits have been mixed. Notably, there was an 11.58% decline in the company’s net income in FY 2025, which came in at INR 21,759.2 million. The decrease in income has been primarily blamed on a rise in credit costs and a hit to financial instruments. This had also impacted its ROE.
Figure: Peer Comparison
|Company Name
|Revenue FY25 (INR million)
|P/E Ratio
|P/B Ratio
|EPS (Diluted)
|ROE (%)
|Net Asset Value per share (INR)
|HDB Financial Services Limited
|163,002.80
|27.1*
|3.72*
|27.30
|14.72
|198.80
|Bajaj Finance Limited
|696,835.10
|34.30
|5.90
|26.82
|19.35
|155.60
|Sundaram Finance Limited
|84,856.30
|28.10
|4.00
|170.53
|15.48
|1,187.80
|L&T Finance Limited
|159,242.40
|17.90
|1.80
|10.57
|10.79
|102.50
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
|184,631.00
|14.50
|1.70
|18.31
|10.91
|154.90
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd
|258,459.80
|31.40
|5.60
|50.60
|19.71
|281.50
|Shriram Finance Limited
|418,344.20
|13.00
|2.20
|50.75
|18.17
|300.30
Source: RHP; * Based on upper end of price band
Figure: Summary Financials
|Metric
|Period Ending March 31, 2023
|Period Ending March 31, 2024
|Period Ending March 31, 2025
|Revenue
|89,277.80
|111,567.20
|138,357.90
|PAT
|19,593.50
|24,608.40
|21,759.20
|RoE
|18.68%
|19.55%
|14.72%
Source: RHP
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.