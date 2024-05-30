Hero FinCorp to raise Rs 4,000 crore through IPO

Hero FinCorp, a division of Hero MotoCorp, will come up with its IPO.
“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on May 29, 2024, has considered and approved the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the equity shares of face value of ₹10 each comprising of a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹4,000 Crore and an Offer for Sale of Equity Shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the Company,” the business stated in an exchange filing.
Hero FinCorp is an NBFC (non-banking financial company) that provides insurance and financing for individuals, businesses, and homes.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.