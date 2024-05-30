Hero FinCorp to raise Rs 4,000 crore through IPO

Hero FinCorp, a division of Hero MotoCorp, will come up with its IPO.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on May 29, 2024, has considered and approved the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the equity shares of face value of ₹10 each comprising of a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹4,000 Crore and an Offer for Sale of Equity Shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the Company,” the business stated in an exchange filing.

Hero FinCorp is an NBFC (non-banking financial company) that provides insurance and financing for individuals, businesses, and homes.

