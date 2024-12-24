Indo Farm Equipment IPO: Key Details

The Indo Farm Equipment IPO is a Rs 260.15 crore book-built offering. The offering consists of an offer to sell 0.35 crore shares worth Rs 75.25 crores and a new issue of 0.86 crore shares worth Rs 184.90 crores.

Subscriptions for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO will be accepted starting on December 31, 2024, and will end on January 2, 2025. On Friday, January 3, 2025, the allocation for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO is anticipated to be finalised. The anticipated listing date for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO is set for Tuesday, January 7, 2025, and it will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The price range for Indo Farm Equipment’s IPO is ₹204 to ₹215 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 69.

For bNII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (4,692 shares), which is ₹10,08,780, and for sNII, it is 14 lots (966 shares), which is ₹2,07,690.

The Indo Farm Equipment IPO’s book running lead manager is Aryaman Financial Services Limited, while the issue’s registrar is Mas Services Limited.

A minimum of 69 shares, as well as multiples of that number, are up for bidding by investors.

