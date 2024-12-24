iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indo Farm Equipment IPO: Key Details

24 Dec 2024 , 11:13 AM

The Indo Farm Equipment IPO is a Rs 260.15 crore book-built offering. The offering consists of an offer to sell 0.35 crore shares worth Rs 75.25 crores and a new issue of 0.86 crore shares worth Rs 184.90 crores.

Subscriptions for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO will be accepted starting on December 31, 2024, and will end on January 2, 2025. On Friday, January 3, 2025, the allocation for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO is anticipated to be finalised. The anticipated listing date for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO is set for Tuesday, January 7, 2025, and it will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The price range for Indo Farm Equipment’s IPO is ₹204 to ₹215 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 69.

For bNII, the minimum lot size investment is 68 lots (4,692 shares), which is ₹10,08,780, and for sNII, it is 14 lots (966 shares), which is ₹2,07,690.

The Indo Farm Equipment IPO’s book running lead manager is Aryaman Financial Services Limited, while the issue’s registrar is Mas Services Limited.

A minimum of 69 shares, as well as multiples of that number, are up for bidding by investors.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Indo Farm Equipment
  • IPO
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.