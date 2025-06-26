Indogulf Cropsciences – A leading agrochemicals player

Indogulf Cropsciences is a leading player in India’s agrochemicals market. Structural tailwinds for the sector include a strategic shift towards China Plus One by global players.
Indogulf Cropsciences has shown consistent revenue growth over the past three years. Its IPO is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and funding capex. The IPO also includes an offer for sale by the promoters.
The Indogulf Cropsciences Limited IPO consists of
The offer for sale is being made by the Promoter Group Selling Shareholders, Om Prakash Aggarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal. They are offering up to 1,540,960 and 2,062,643 Equity Shares, respectively.
Objectives of the IPO:
IPO objectives are to raise funds primarily for de-leveraging and , capital expenditures. The company plans to utilize the net proceeds to repay debt, set up a new plant, and fund its working capital requirements. The IPO will also provide liquidity to existing shareholders.
Market Segments
The Indian agro-chemicals industry can be classified into the four major categories, namely, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and plant growth regulator and rodenticides. Insecticides are the largest segment, followed by fungicides and herbicides.
Several factors are contributing to the Indian agrochemicals market:
Indogulf Cropsciences Limited is a prominent name in the agro chemical industry with a legacy of more than two decades. The company was founded in the year 1993 under the name Jai Shree Rasayan Udyog Limited. The company was renamed as Indogulf Cropsciences Limited in the year 2015.
The Company operates in three business verticals:
To supplement its range of products, Indogulf Cropsciences Limited also offers contract manufacturing facilities, which can be tailored to specific requirements of clients. It also provides technical support and advisory services to farmers, enabling them to maximize crop yields and enhance farming practices.
Infrastructure
Indogulf Cropsciences Limited has manufacturing facilities at four locations: Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, Nathupur-I and Nathupur-II, Haryana and Barwasni, Haryana. These facilities are provided with the latest technologies and have installed capacity 19,620 KL of liquid suspension concentrate, 27,930 MT of granules, 1,980 MT of powder.
The company has a professional R&D team, specializing in new product development, process improvement and advanced technology performance. Indogulf Cropsciences Limited has made substantial investment in R&D amounting to INR 12.77 million in Fiscal 2024 and INR 11.77 million in Fiscal 2023.
Indogulf Cropsciences Limited has a strong export presence, with its products being shipped to over 34 countries. The company has a pan-India sales and distribution network, with 192 institutional business partners, 6,916 working domestic distributors, and 17 stock depots.
Competitive Landscape
The agrochemical industry in India is highly competitive, with a number of domestic and international players operating in the market. The company faces competition from established players as well as new entrants.
· Dependence on Natural Resource: The production of raw materials used in the manufacturing process can be influenced by weather, government policy, and global markets. Any below-average supply of raw materials would likely affect the production of the enterprise, impacting gains and losses.
· High Competition: The agrochemical market is very competitive, with numerous national and international competitors. Such competition may have a negative bearing on the company’s profitability.
· Regulatory Risks: The company is regulated by several acts and rules related to the industry of agrochemicals, such as the Insecticides Act, 1968, and the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985. Adverse changes in such regulations or failure to comply with such regulations can have a material impact on the company’s business and results of operations.
Financial Performance
Revenue Growth:
The company has reported revenue growth over the past three years – from INR 4,872.1 million in fiscal year 2022 to INR 5,522.34 million in fiscal year 2024. Increase in turnover is mainly due to the company’s further penetration into new areas, namely West Bengal, where sales have gone up from INR 81.40 million to INR 171.10 million. Some products also witnessed substantial increases, such as Cypermethrin, which increased from INR 0.40 million to INR 20.06 million, and Glyphosate from INR 2.18 million to INR 88.50 million.
Profit Growth:
The company has also seen an improvement in EBITDA margins in FY24 – from 8.92% to 10.09%. The margins have also improved in 9m FY25 YoY. As a result, while it witnessed a decline in profits in FY23, they have improved in FY24.
Financial Summary
|INR million
|FY 2022
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|9m FY24
|9m FY25
|Revenue from operations
|4872.1
|5496.56
|5522.34
|4134
|4641.88
|EBITDA
|472.43
|490.4
|557.44
|340.11
|447.77
|EBITDA Margin
|9.70%
|8.92%
|10.09%
|8.23%
|9.65%
|EBIT
|386.42
|394.26
|454.37
|262.81
|376.42
|EBIT Margin
|7.93%
|7.17%
|8.23%
|6.36%
|8.11%
|PAT
|263.63
|224.23
|282.33
|152.91
|216.77
|PAT Margin
|5.41%
|4.08%
|5.11%
|3.70%
|4.67%
|Net Working Capital
|1151.89
|1400.37
|1710.45
|1801.14
|1958.16
|Inventory turnover ratio
|2.38
|1.95
|2.02
|1.91
|1.62
|Fixed asset turnover ratio
|7.21
|7.03
|7.83
|6.88
|4.9
|Debt-equity ratio
|0.56
|0.93
|0.67
|0.67
|0.78
|Return on net worth
|14.60%
|11.03%
|12.19%
|6.99%
|8.17%
|Return on capital employed
|13.81%
|10.12%
|11.93%
|7.27%
|8.07%
|Product-wise Revenue – Crop Protection
|4732.32
|5220.89
|5235.59
|3833.69
|4368.61
|Product-wise Revenue – Plant Nutrient
|152.96
|183.53
|194.34
|163.78
|190.4
|Product-wise Revenue – Biologicals
|189.92
|278.98
|289.02
|243.15
|286.71
|Revenue from top 10 customers
|1155.75
|1175.32
|1033.4
|727.94
|967.21
|Number of customers served
|3963
|4330
|5043
|4237
|4960
Source: RHP
Peer Comparison
|Particulars
|Indogulf
|Aries Agro
|Basant Agro Tech
|Best Agrolife
|Bhagiradha Chemicals
|Heranba Industries
|India Pesticides
|Dharmaj Crop Guard
|Revenue from operations
|4641.88
|6326.88
|3302.21
|15399.7
|3178.52
|10749.6
|6213.7
|7411.16
|EBITDA
|447.77
|671.04
|194.54
|1958.8
|308.72
|1124
|887.1
|709.33
|EBITDA Margin
|9.65%
|10.61%
|5.89%
|12.72%
|9.71%
|10.46%
|14.28%
|9.57%
|EBIT
|376.42
|607.77
|137.46
|1645.3
|206.03
|713.7
|754.1
|572.39
|EBIT Margin
|8.11%
|9.61%
|4.16%
|10.68%
|6.48%
|6.64%
|12.14%
|7.72%
|PAT
|216.77
|374.05
|30.14
|917.8
|147.42
|439.2
|620.1
|372.76
|PAT Margin
|4.67%
|5.91%
|0.91%
|5.96%
|4.64%
|4.09%
|9.98%
|5.03%
|Net Working Capital
|1958.16
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Inventory turnover ratio
|1.62
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Fixed asset turnover ratio
|4.9
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Debt-equity ratio
|0.78
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Return on net worth
|8.17%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Return on capital employed
|8.07%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
Source: RHP
