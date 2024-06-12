iifl-logo

ixigo IPO last day today; check live subscription details here

12 Jun 2024 , 11:57 AM

The ixigo initial public offering (IPO), which commenced on June 10, 2024, will be closing today.

On the third day of bidding, the ixigo IPO was oversubscribed by 19.55 times, with the retail portion oversubscribed by 30.09 times. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment saw a subscription of 48.93 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.56 times. 

The company has set the IPO price band IPO at ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share and plans to list on both BSE and NSE.

Out of the total IPO value, ₹620.10 Crore is allocated for Offers for Sale (OFS), while ₹120 Crore is earmarked for fresh issues.

