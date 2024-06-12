ixigo IPO last day today; check live subscription details here

The ixigo initial public offering (IPO), which commenced on June 10, 2024, will be closing today.
On the third day of bidding, the ixigo IPO was oversubscribed by 19.55 times, with the retail portion oversubscribed by 30.09 times. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment saw a subscription of 48.93 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.56 times.
The company has set the IPO price band IPO at ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share and plans to list on both BSE and NSE.
Out of the total IPO value, ₹620.10 Crore is allocated for Offers for Sale (OFS), while ₹120 Crore is earmarked for fresh issues.
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.