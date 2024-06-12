Ixigo IPO subscribed 9.33 times on Day 2

Tuesday was the second day of Le Travenues Technology’s initial public offering (IPO). The company operates the travel booking website ixigo. The IPO received 9.33 times the subscription amount on the first 2 days of its IPO.

According to BSE data, bids were received for 40,83,95,659 shares in the ₹740-crore initial share sale, whereas 4,37,69,494 shares were offered.

Non-institutional investors placed 20.14 times as many subscriptions whereas retail individual investor category was overbooked 18.73 times. 79% of the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) component was subscribed.

Subscriptions for the ixigo IPO opened on Monday, June 10, and they will end on Wednesday, June 12. Prior to its first public offering, ixigo IPO announced on Friday that it has raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors.

Ixigo revealed that in a pre-IPO deal, its existing investors sold shares for just over ₹176 crore. 10% of the sale was made available to individual investors, 15% to non-institutional investors, and 75% of the issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). A minimum of 161 shares, or multiples thereof, are up for bid. The initial public offering (IPO) pricing range for Ixigo is ₹88 to ₹93 for equity shares, each having a face value of ₹1.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/