Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹225 Ahead of October 21 Opening

The excitement around the Jio Platforms IPO has already begun in the Indian stock market. And why not? The much-awaited public issue is expected to mark a major milestone for the Reliance Group, led by Mukesh Ambani, as investors prepare for the company’s stock market debut. With the IPO opening for retail subscription on October 21, 2026, market participants are closely tracking the Grey Market Premium (GMP) to gauge investor sentiment ahead of the issue.

As of October 16, at 1:37 PM, the Jio Platforms IPO GMP stood at ₹225, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹1,344 against the upper issue price of ₹1,119. This translates into an indicative premium of 20.11% over the upper price band.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Trend

The grey market premium has climbed from ₹148 on October 4 to ₹225 on October 16, registering an increase of ₹77 during the period. The trend has largely remained upward, although the premium has witnessed a few dips along the way.

Jio Platforms IPO: Estimated Listing Price and Profit

At the current GMP of ₹225, the estimated listing price works out to ₹1,344, based on the upper issue price of ₹1,119. If this premium holds until listing, it would indicate a potential gain of approximately 20.11% over the upper price band.

The table below tracks the movement in the Jio Platforms IPO GMP and its corresponding estimated listing price.

GMP Date GMP Estimated listing price Indicative premium October 16, 1:37 PM ₹225 ₹1,344 20.11% October 15 ₹221 ₹1,340 19.75% October 14 ₹206 ₹1,325 18.41% October 13 ₹218 ₹1,337 19.48% October 12 ₹182 ₹1,301 16.26% October 11 ₹172 ₹1,291 15.37% October 10 ₹171 ₹1,290 15.28% October 9 ₹173 ₹1,292 15.46% October 8 ₹167 ₹1,286 14.92% October 7 ₹182 ₹1,301 16.26% October 6 ₹167 ₹1,286 14.92% October 5 ₹156 ₹1,275 13.94% October 4 ₹148 ₹1,267 13.23%

What Does the GMP Trend Indicate?

The surge in the Jio Platforms IPO GMP means that the unofficial market sentiment towards the proposed issue has improved ahead of the expected subscription opening. The premium has jumped from ₹148 to ₹225, despite intermittent corrections in the meantime.

However, investors should note that the GMP, an unofficial indicator, is subject to change with market conditions and investor sentiments and is not a guarantee of the listing price or actual returns on investment. The final outcome depends on various factors, such as the IPO’s pricing and subscription, and overall market conditions as well as the investors’ assessment of the offering’s fundamentals.

With the opening on October 21, the Jio Platforms IPO GMP is expected to continue drawing the attention of many prospective investors. Along with the grey market trend, investors are advised to review the IPO prospectus, financials, valuation and risks before deciding about the investment.

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