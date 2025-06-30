iifl-logo
Juniper Green Energy Files DRHP for ₹3,000 Crore IPO

30 Jun 2025 , 12:43 PM

Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy player based in Gurugram, has taken the next step toward going public by filing draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares, primarily to bring down its existing debt.

Before the IPO hits the market, Juniper may explore a pre-IPO placement worth up to ₹600 crore. In the draft prospectus, Juniper stated that ₹2,250 crore from the offering will be allocated toward debt repayment. The remaining capital will be directed toward routine corporate activities. As of May 2025, the company reported consolidated borrowings of ₹5,894.3 crore.

Juniper Green made its entry into the renewable energy space in March 2020 with a 100 MW solar power project. Since then, it has scaled up significantly, with a total installed capacity of 7,898.45 MW (10,069.58 MWp) by May this year. Apart from solar energy, Juniper’s portfolio also features wind-based power projects. The company has positioned itself among the top 10 independent renewable energy producers in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

