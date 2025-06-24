Kalpataru – MMR’s leading Real Estate Developer

Kalpataru Limited is one of India’s oldest real estate development companies that is focused on high quality residential and commercial real estate in India’s MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). It was established more than 50 years ago and is headquartered in Mumbai. It has delivered more than 20m sft of developed space and has robust pipeline of to-be-delivered projects.
It remains a key beneficiary of India’s growing real estate market with a focus on MMR. Over the years, it has won several awards for its design, quality and sustainable architecture. It has a professional management team and longstanding commercial and financial partners.
The company is doing an IPO, with the offer proceeds to be used largely for reducing its debt.
Objectives of the IPO:
The net proceeds from the IPO are intended to be used for de-leveraging and other general corporate purposes. The proceeds will be used to repay the borrowings under the company’s and its subsidiaries’ credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.
Real estate is one of the biggest markets in the world and a significant contributor to the country’s economic prospects. In India, while it has seen significant consolidation in the past two decades, it is still highly fragmented. Government has also introduced many initiatives for over 50 years to encourage affordable housing.
In the 2000s, the industry witnessed a significant boom, driven by rapid urbanization, economic growth, and increasing demand for housing and commercial space. This period also saw the emergence of several large-scale developers, including DLF, Unitech, and Hiranandani.
However, the industry faced a significant downturn in 2008, due to the global financial crisis. The industry witnessed a significant decline in sales, and several developers faced financial difficulties.
However, driven by economic growth and expanding financial access, the industry has been seeing better times.
The Indian real estate industry caters to a wide range of customers, including:
The industry can be broadly segmented into several categories, including:
Market Size and Growth
The Indian real estate market has grown at a CAGR of approximately 11.26% from USD 50 billion in 2008 to USD 180 billion in 2020 and is expected to further grow to reach USD 1,000 billion by 2030 and touch USD 5,800 billion by 2047. By 2025, it is estimated to contribute 13% to the country’s GDP.
The housing sector has seen a continual increase in the last few years and is estimated to be one of the major drivers of growth in India in the coming years. The residential real estate market size is expected to grow from USD 180 billion in 2020 to USD 1,000 billion by 2030.
The Indian Real Estate Market is primarily led by the growth of a few important factors such as:
While the industry is likely to witness robust growth, it is not without challenges. The industry faces several challenges, including regulatory uncertainty, infrastructure constraints, and environmental concerns.
An Overview of Kalpataru Limited
Kalpataru Limited, one of the largest real estate developers in MMR, was founded in 1969 by the chairman Mr. Mofatraj P. Munot. The company has developed and grown over the years, with an increasing portfolio of projects in numerous micro-markets of MMR.
The company’s business is organized into the following segments:
The company operates in a highly competitive industry with several major players. The competitive landscape is characterized by intense competition, with companies competing on factors such as price, quality, and innovation.
The company’s brand “Kalpataru” is a well-established brand in the real estate sector and acts as a strategic sales driver enabling the company to sell projects at a premium to competitors. The company’s execution expertise and strong in-house operations, including design, EPC monitoring, and quality control teams, are key strengths in the industry.
With projects that spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Goa, the real estate company has a diversified portfolio comprising residential, commercial and township projects. Presence in the MMR The company’s presence in the MMR, especially South Central and some Western Suburbs segment, is a key positive. With a robust land bank under future projects, Kalpataru is geared to change the skyline in the near future.
Kalpataru is committed to developing green and sustainable buildings designed for the future, with 47 projects certified by IGBC. The developer’s commitment to sustainability has strengthened its reputation and marketability, and its green certified title earns it incentive FSI.
Weaknesses:
Kalpataru Limited has high debt levels, which are not covered by operating cash flow. Its net gearing position was 86.50% as of December 31, 2024, indicating a highly leveraged structure
The company’s operations are highly dependent on the MMR market and may be adversely affected by a variety of factors, including changes in regulation, economic downturns, and infrastructure construction.
Kalpataru Limited’s land bank is low, especially in the MMR, thereby constraining the company from launching new projects. The company’s land bank is also focused on a small number of locations, potentially making it more reliant on those areas.
Overall, the company has a strong competitive position in the industry, with a diversified portfolio of projects and end-to-end execution capabilities. However, it faces intense competition from other major players, and needs to continue to innovate and improve its offerings to maintain its market share.
Financial Performance
Revenue Growth: Slow and Steady
The company’s sales have shown a steady increase over the years. Sales (collections) increased from INR 15,592 million in 2022 to INR 26,859 million in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the company’s strategic expansion into new markets and robust launches
The company’s revenue growth is driven by its ability to identify and capitalize on new business opportunities. The company’s focus on luxury, premium, and mid-income residential, commercial, and retail developments has also driven revenue growth.
Profitability: The Good and the Bad
The company has posted strong collection growth, but has not been profitable in any of the past three years (ending FY24). The company reported a loss of INR 1,165 million in 2023, compared to a loss of INR 1,253.62 million in 2022. The increase in losses was due to higher investment in new projects, higher finance costs, and depreciation expenses.
The company’s losses increased due to higher investment in new projects, which led to higher interest and depreciation expenses. The company’s strategy to develop luxury, premium, and mid-income commercial, residential, and retail products has also led to increased costs associated with land acquisition, construction, and marketing.
Although losses expanded, the company’s financial position is strong. Sales growth is expected to continue, driven by strategic new market development and robust demand for products, considered long-term growth drivers. The company’s focus on developing luxury, premium, and mid-income residential, commercial, and retail projects is expected to drive revenue growth and increase profitability in the long term.
Figure: Peer Comparison
|Company Name
|Revenue
|Face Value
|Closing Price
|P/E
|EPS
|RoNW (%)
|NAV per Share
|P/NAV
|Kalpataru Limited
|16,247.4
|10.0
|–
|–
|–
|0.55
|113.11
|3.66
|Oberoi Realty Limited
|44,957.9
|10.0
|1,903.1
|35.91
|52.99
|13.92
|380.76
|5.00
|Macrotech Developers Limited
|103,161.0
|10.0
|1,452.6
|90.84
|15.99
|8.87
|175.66
|8.27
|Godrej Properties Limited
|30,356.2
|5.0
|2,402.0
|92.10
|26.08
|7.26
|359.39
|6.68
|Sunteck Realty Limited
|5,648.5
|1.0
|447.3
|89.64
|4.99
|2.27
|213.28
|2.10
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited
|2,120.9
|10.0
|359.0
|56.71
|6.33
|5.25
|120.82
|2.97
|Keystone Realtors Limited
|22,222.5
|10.0
|559.5
|56.97
|9.82
|6.24
|157.85
|3.54
|Prestige Estates Projects Limited
|78,771.0
|10.0
|1,656.1
|48.31
|34.28
|12.17
|281.59
|5.88
Source: RHP, Closing Price as on 13 June 2025, Financials are for Y/E March 31, 2024 and 9me 12/31 for Kalpataru
Figure: Financial Summary
|INR millions
|Period Ending March 31, 2022
|Period Ending March 31, 2023
|Period Ending March 31, 2024
|Period Ending December 31, 2024
|Sales (m sft)
|2.2
|2.7
|2.8
|2.1
|Sales Collections
|15,592.2
|22,074.4
|26,859.2
|26,217.1
|Revenue from operations
|10,006.7
|36,331.8
|19,299.8
|16,247.4
|EBITDA
|-359.8
|-496.7
|-780.1
|1,016.7
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|-1,253.6
|-2,294.3
|-1,165.1
|55.1
Source: RHP
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.