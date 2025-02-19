iifl-logo-icon 1
LG Electronics Kicks Off Investor Roadshows for IPO

19 Feb 2025 , 10:38 AM

South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc has initiated roadshows to solicit interests from potential investors for the initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian unit, as it seeks a listing in Mumbai. The South Korean electronics behemoth has begun talks with investors, but the process is still private and undisclosed, according to sources familiar with the matter. Both LG Electronics and LG Electronics India Ltd have not responded to requests for comments on the ongoing roadshows.

According to LG’s prospectus, filed in December 2024, the company plans to sell as many as 101.82 million shares as part of the offering. The IPO is being managed by major financial institutions like Axis Capital Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley. The listing comes on the heels of Hyundai Motor Co.’s Indian unit’s successful IPO in 2024, raising $3.3 billion, which became India’s largest IPO to date.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of LG Electronics is currently trading at ₹79,700 which is a 0.38% gain than the previous close. LG Electronics stock has witnessed a total of 20% dip in the last one year, and 5% dip in the last one month.

 

