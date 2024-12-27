iifl-logo-icon 1
Nelsoft files DRHP to raise funds via IPO

27 Dec 2024 , 10:25 AM

Nelsoft, a Pune-based technology-driven engineering services and solutions (ER&D) company has filed DRHP with the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI). The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹1000 crore and an offer-for-sale of 8 million shares by existing promoters and shareholders.

According to DRHP, the IPO proceeds will be used for capital expenses, including civil construction and interior upgrades at the Viman Nagar office. Funds will also support setting up new workstations and infrastructure at the Hinjewadi office. Investments will cover advanced IT infrastructure, including computer graphics workstations, servers, cloud systems, scanners, network switches, and printers. Additionally, the funds will be used to purchase software subscriptions and licenses.

Nelsoft Ltd has over 20 years of experience serving clients in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Manufacturing, and Industrial Plant sectors. Its solutions focus on digitalization, digitization, and automation to boost efficiency and sustainability in design, build, and operate processes.

IIFL Capital and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers of the IPO.

 

