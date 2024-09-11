Northern ARC Capital IPO opens on Sept 16-19; issue price: ₹249-263

Northern ARC Capital, a diversified non-banking financial company is coming up with its initial public offer from September 16 to 19, 2024. The company has set the price band for the IPO at ₹249-₹263 per share. Investors can apply for 57 shares and its’ multiples in a lot. The minimum amount required to apply for Northern ARC Capital IPO is ₹14,991.

The issue will open for anchor investors on September 13. The company will finalise the allotment of shares on September 20 and likely to list on BSE and NSE on September 24.

The ₹777 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹277 crore. As per RHP, LeapFrog Financial Inclusion India, Accion Africa-Asia Investment Company and 360 ONE Special Opportunities Fund are the ones offloading their shares through the IPO.

The company will use the net proceeds from fresh issue towards meeting future capital requirements and onward lending.

The company has reserved 50% of the net offer for qualified institutional investors, 35% for retail investors and rest 15% for non-institutional investors.

Northern ARC Capital is registered with RBI as non-deposit taking NBFC. The business model of the company is spread across diversifed offerings, sectors, products, regions, and borrower segments. It also provide credit access to both households and businesses, directly and indirectly through its partners.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the merchant bankers of the IPO and KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the same.