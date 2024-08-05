Ola Electric IPO subscription details on day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd commenced on August 2, 2024, and will close on August 6, 2024. This highly anticipated IPO marks a significant milestone as it represents the first-ever listing of an electric two-wheeler company on Indian exchanges, making it one of the largest IPOs of the year in India.
Subscription Status
As of the second day of bidding, the IPO has seen a mixed response:
IPO Details
Issue Composition
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹5,500 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.49 Crore equity shares valued at ₹645.56 Crore by promoters and investors. The total issue size is ₹6,145.56 Crore.
Anchor Investment
On August 1, Ola Electric secured ₹2,763 Crore from anchor investors just before the public subscription opened. This substantial anchor investment underscores the strong market interest in Ola Electric’s IPO.
Investment Details
Investors are required to apply for a minimum of 195 equity shares, amounting to a minimum investment of ₹14,820 at the upper price band of ₹76 per share.
Offer for Sale (OFS)
Founder Bhavish Aggarwal will offload approximately 3.8 Crore shares through the OFS. The funds raised from the IPO will be used to enhance cell manufacturing capacity and advance research and development for future technologies.
Utilization of IPO Proceeds
Ola Electric plans to allocate the IPO proceeds as follows:
Expansion Plans
The company’s prospectus highlights that Phase 1(a) and Phase 1(b) of the Ola Gigafactory expansion in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, will be funded through internal accruals and long-term borrowings by Ola Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd (OCT). A portion of the IPO proceeds will also be used for capital expenditure to expand the cell manufacturing plant’s capacity.
