iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ola Electric Makes Flat Debut on D-Street, Lists at ₹76 on NSE

9 Aug 2024 , 09:52 AM

Shares of Ola Electric Limited made their debut on D-Street, listing at par with the issue price of ₹76 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer received a robust response, being subscribed 4.27 times, largely driven by interest from qualified institutional buyers and retail investors.

The IPO was open for bidding between August 2 and August 6, offering shares within a fixed price band of ₹72-76 per share. Investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 195 shares.

Ola Electric successfully raised ₹6,146 crore through the IPO. This capital raise included a fresh issue of shares worth ₹5,500 crore, as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8.49 crore shares by existing shareholders.

The company has earmarked ₹1,600 crore from the net proceeds for investment in research and development, underscoring its commitment to innovation in the rapidly evolving EV sector.

As a key player in India’s electric vehicle landscape, Ola Electric has developed integrated technology and manufacturing capabilities for EVs and core EV components. The company has already introduced seven products and has announced four more in its pipeline. As of March 31, 2024, Ola Electric operates through an omnichannel distribution network comprising 870 experience centers and 431 service centers, alongside its online platform.

Despite its strong market presence, Ola Electric has been grappling with financial losses. The company reported a loss of ₹1,584 crore in the financial year 2024, an increase from the ₹1,472 crore loss incurred in the previous fiscal year.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • NSE
  • Ola Electric IPO
  • ola electric listing price
  • ola electric share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.