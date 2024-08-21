iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Orient Technologies Raises ₹64 Cr in Anchor Investment

21 Aug 2024 , 09:37 AM

IT solutions provider Orient Technologies raised ₹64.43 Crore from five anchor investors on August 20, just ahead of its IPO launch. Pine Oak Global Fund and Saint Capital Fund emerged as the leading institutional investors, each acquiring 9.7 lakh equity shares. SB Opportunities Fund picked up 4.85 lakh shares, while Elara Capital (Mauritius) and Rajasthan Global Services purchased 2.91 lakh and 4.09 lakh shares, respectively.

In its filing to the exchanges, the Mumbai-based company confirmed the allocation of 31,27,572 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹206 per share. The ₹214.76-Crore IPO opens for subscription on August 21 and closes on August 23, with a price band of ₹195-206 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹120 Crore and an offer-for-sale of 46 lakh shares, totaling ₹94.76 Crore by promoters. Orient Technologies, which specializes in IT infrastructure, IT-enabled services, and cloud & data management, plans to allocate ₹10.35 Crore from the fresh issue proceeds for acquiring office space in Navi Mumbai, ₹79.65 Crore for capital expenditure, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Elara Capital (India) is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

 

Related Tags

  • Orient Technologies
  • Orient Technologies anchor investment
  • Orient Technologies IPO
  • Orient Technologies IPO anchor book
  • Orient Technologies IPO news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.