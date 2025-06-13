Oswal Pumps IPO: Leading the Charge in Solar-Powered Pumping Systems

Oswal Pumps is a leading manufacturer of pumps. Started 22 years ago, it is a manufacturer of both conventional and solar pumps. It caters to the diverse needs of various end markets – Industrial, Residential and Agricultural. Its capabilities encompass the entire value chain – engineering, product design, manufacturing, and testing
The company’s product range comprises solar submersible pumps, solar monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible, grid connected monoblock pumps, induction motors, and submersible motors. It has a strong presence in the fast growing solar agricultural pumps market, with a focus on providing sustainable solutions for agricultural needs. The company has also benefited from the government’s irrigation initiatives. It has booked orders for 38,132 Turnkey Solar pumping Systems under PM Kusum Scheme on direct basis and also imported and supplied solar pumps to players intending to participate in the scheme.
It has two operational manufacturing units located at Karnal, Haryana, with land area of 52,078 square meters. The company has a wide distribution network that has 925 distributors in India and exports products to 22 countries.
The IPO of Oswal Pumps Limited comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The total size of the offer is INR 13,874 m.
The new issue is up to INR 8,900 m of 145 m shares
The offer for sale comprises of 81 m shares aggregating to INR 4,973 m. Offer for sales is being done by the promoter, Vivek Gupta.
Price bank of the IPO is INR 584 to INR 614 per share.
The BRLMs for the issue are:
Objects of the Issue:
The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for repayment of borrowings, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.
The Company intends to utilise INR 2,800 m of the Net Proceeds towards repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings. The outstanding borrowings were INR 3,085.67 million. In addition, INR 310 m is expected to be utilised to repay the debt of a wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar.
INR 898.60 million from the Net Proceeds are proposed to be utilised to acquire certain new plant and machinery for automation, modernization and/or replacement, which will increase our current production capacity. Further, a wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar intends to establish additional manufacturing facilities at Karnal, Haryana at a cost of INR 2,727.58 m.
The Indian pump industry traces its origins to the 1960s when the first pump manufacturing units were established. The industry has witnessed a substantial transformation over the course of time, owing to the growing application of pumps across the agricultural, industrial and construction sectors. The Indian pump industry provides a substantial amount of employment contributes non trivially to the GDP.
The technology behind manufacturing pumps dates back to the invention of the electric motor. In the beginning, Indian pump manufacturing industry was dominated by small scale players who were catering to their local market. Post liberalization, there was a rapid influx of technology and evolution. This led to a significant improvement in the quality and range of pumps produced in India.
Key markets
The Indian pump industry serves a diverse clientele from different industries. Major market sections are as follows:
The Indian pump industry is influenced by a number of trends and drivers such as:
Market Size And Growth:
The Indian pump industry was estimated at INR 380.5 billion market in FY25. The industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during FY25-30 and is estimated to reach INR 591.9 billion by FY30. The agricultural pumps industry is the biggest segment and contributed around 67% of the total Indian pump industry revenue in FY25 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by FY30.
Industrial pumps are another large segment, comprising 27% of the Indian pump industry in FY25 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by FY30. The residential pumps is the smallest among the segments and is representing 5% of the Indian pump industry in FY25 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% until FY30.
Key Factors Driving Growth
The growth of the Indian pump industry is driven by several key factors:
A Summary of Key Government Initiatives In Agriculture
Oswal Pumps Limited: A Comprehensive Background
Oswal Pumps Limited started in year 2003 with a view to build an integrated factory for manufacturing high quality pumps.
Business Segments and Products
Oswal Pumps Limited has a wide array of products which include submersible pumps such as stainless steel submersible pumps, agricultural submersible pumps, submersible water pumps, bore well submersible pumps, centrifugal pumps, and open well submersible pumps. The corporation has an extensive portfolio of products for different sectors like agriculture, industrial and residential. Its products are:
Service and Manufacturing Capacities:
Apart from manufactured products, the company also offers various services including installation services for its solar pumping systems; and maintenance services, which cover pumps, as well as motors, and customer support services. Its facility in Karnal, Haryana is among the largest single site plants of pumps in India.
Diversification and Solar foray:
Its 100% subsidiary, Oswal Solar Structure Private Limited, is engaged in assembling in solar modules. The company has also diversified its business through technical and management consultancy services, as well as through R&D and completion of EPC projects.
Competitive Landscape:
The company operates in a highly competitive industry with several established players. The major competitors include:
The company faces intense competition from its major competitors, each with their strengths and weaknesses. Key observations include:
Oswal Pumps has a competitive advantage in terms of its comprehensive product portfolio, efficient manufacturing process, and strong distribution network. Additionally, the company’s strong brand presence and wide range of products enable it to cater to a diverse range of customers. However, the company’s profitability is lower compared to some of its competitors, and it faces intense competition in the industry.
Company Strengths:
Oswal Pumps has reasonably strong fundamentals accompanied and the following key strengths:
Here are some notable challenges and weaknesses:
Strong Revenue Growth – Driven By Turnkey Solutions
The operating revenue of the company jumped 97.01% from INR 3,850.36 m in FY 2023 to INR 7,585.71 m in FY 2024 mainly on account of supply of Turnkey Solar Pumping Systems under PM KUSUM Scheme. It continued to witness healthy growth, as evidenced by the 9m FY25 revenue of INR 10,657 m.
This also translated into higher profits, with restated profit before tax increasing by 179.04%, from INR 466.01 m in Fiscal 2023 to INR 1,298.77 m in Fiscal 2024.
Strained Cashflow:
Despite the strong revenue growth and reasonable net margins, net cash flow from operating activities was weak in FY24 and negative in 9m FY25. This is likely to do with the high working capital intensity in the company’s business.
|Metric (INR m)
|Period Ending March 31, 2022
|Period Ending March 31, 2023
|Period Ending March 31, 2024
|Period Ending December 31, 2024
|Revenue
|3603.84
|3850.36
|7585.71
|10656.71
|Operating Profits
|670.41
|373.43
|976.65
|2157.95
|PAT
|169.29
|341.99
|976.65
|2167.09
Source: RHP
Figure: KPI Comparison (9m Ending FY25)
|(INR m)
|Oswal
|Kirloskar
|Shakti
|WPIL
|KSB
|Roto
|Total Income
|10673.44
|32573
|18635.7
|12665.74
|18333
|2176.78
|Gross Profit
|4835.49
|16816
|7023
|5260
|7958
|1404
|Gross Margin (%)
|0.45
|0.52
|0.38
|0.43
|0.44
|0.65
|EBITDA
|3210.1
|4661
|4390
|2127
|2483
|427
|EBITDA Margin
|0.3
|0.15
|0.24
|0.17
|0.14
|0.2
|PAT
|2167.09
|1744
|341.99
|1503.22
|302.41
|PAT Margin (%)
|0.2
|0.09
|0.16
|0.12
|0.1
|0.1
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.8
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.66
|Net Debt to Equity Ratio (in times)
|1.08
|Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio (in times)
|1.08
|Cash Conversion Cycle (Days)
|142
Source: RHP
Figure: Valuation Comparison
|Oswal
|Kirloskar
|Shakti
|WPIL
|KSB
|Roto
|Price Earnings Ratio
|41.94
|66.72
|27.31
|66.79
|42.08
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.89
|0.22
|0.24
|0.19
|0.17
|0.22
Source: RHP
