Platinum Industries IPO Allotment: Check Link, Status, Listing Date Here

Platinum Industries, a manufacturer of PVC and CPVC additives, concluded its IPO worth Rs 235.32 crore on Thursday, February 29, with an overwhelming subscription of 99.03 times.

Investors who participated in the Platinum Industries IPO can track the status of their applications online through two platforms: the BSE website and the website of the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Provisional exchange data revealed that the IPO garnered bids for 95,39,60,046 shares against the offering of 96,32,988 shares, resulting in a subscription of 99.03 times on the third day of the bidding process.

The shares of Platinum Industries are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE exchanges tentatively on Friday, March 5, following the finalization of share allotment on Tuesday, March 1.