iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Premier Energies IPO Closes Today

29 Aug 2024 , 03:44 PM

The IPO of Premier Energies Ltd, an integrated solar cell and solar panel manufacturer, has seen strong demand from investors. The IPO opened for subscription on August 27 and closes today, August 29.

At the time of writing at 12:53 pm on Thursday, the third day of bidding, the IPO had received a 14.75 times subscription. The retail investor quota was subscribed 5.67 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 36.02 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw a 14.83 times subscription. The IPO is closing today.

The IPO allocation is: 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 35% for retail investors.

Premier Energies is India’s second-largest integrated solar manufacturer, with an annual capacity of 2 GW for solar cells and 4.13 GW for solar modules as of March 31, 2024.

The company’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.71% from FY21 to FY23, with a 120% increase in FY24 to ₹3,143 Crore. It reported a profit of ₹231 Crore for FY24, reversing a ₹13.3 Crore loss from the previous year.

The IPO price band is set between ₹427 to ₹450 per share, aiming to raise ₹2,830.40 crore. IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on August 30, with the listing date set for September 3 on both BSE and NSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, J.P. Morgan India, and ICICI Securities are the lead managers, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Related Tags

  • IPO news
  • Premier Energies IPO
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.