iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Premier Energies IPO Opens Aug 27, Price Band ₹427-450

22 Aug 2024 , 09:41 AM

Premier Energies, a leading solar cell and module manufacturer, has announced a price band of ₹427-450 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which is set to open for subscription on August 27. The offering includes a fresh issue worth ₹1,291.40 Crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 34.2 million shares by existing promoters and shareholders. At the upper price band, the total issue size is approximately ₹2,830 Crore, with the OFS alone accounting for around ₹1,539 Crore. The expected market capitalization after listing could reach around ₹20,530 Crore.

The anchor book for the IPO will open on August 26, with the issue closing on August 29. The finalization of allotment is scheduled for August 30, refunds are expected by September 2, and the stock is set to list on exchanges on September 3. The key sellers in the OFS include South Asia Growth Fund I Holdings LLC, South Asia EBT Trust, and promoter Chiranjeev Singh Saluja.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund Premier Energies’ subsidiary, Premier Energies Global Environment Private Ltd, for part-financing a 4 GW Solar PV TOPCon Cell and 4 GW Solar PV TOPCon Module manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The TOPCon technology, which stands for Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact, is emerging as a new standard in solar cell manufacturing.

For the June quarter, Premier Energies reported a revenue of ₹1,657.37 Crore, a significant increase from ₹611 Crore in the same period last year. Net profit for the quarter rose to ₹245.73 Crore, up from ₹43.53 Crore last year. The company also reported an EBITDA margin of 22.16%, compared to 12.44% in the previous year.

Premier Energies operates five manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and counts NTPC, Tata Power, Panasonic Life Solutions, and Luminous Power Technologies among its key clients. As of June 2024, the company’s order book stands at ₹5,926.57 Crore, with significant contributions from non-DCR solar modules, DCR solar modules, solar cells, and EPC projects.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

 

Related Tags

  • Premier Energies IPO
  • Premier Energies IPO closing date
  • Premier Energies IPO news
  • Premier Energies IPO opening date
  • Premier Energies IPO price band
  • Premier Energies IPO updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.