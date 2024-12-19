iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanathan Textiles IPO opens, raised ₹165 crore via anchor book

19 Dec 2024 , 12:48 PM

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sanathan Textiles Ltd opens for subscription on December 19, 2024. Ahead of the IPO, the company has raised ₹165 crore on December 18 from anchor investors.

Marquee investors took part in the anchor investment including Pinebridge Global Funds, SBI General Insurance, Societe Generale, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Whiteoak Capital, and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust.

Other key investors included were SBI Magnum Children’s Benefit Fund, Nippon India SmallCap Fund, HDFC Manufacturing Fund and Kotak Manufacture India Fund.

In its exchange filing, company said, “…has finalised allocation of 51.4 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 321 per equity share.”

The polyester and yarn products manufacturer aims to raise ₹550 crore from the issue. It includes fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹150 crore. The book built offer is available for subscription from December 19 to December 23, 2024. The company has set the price band for the IPO at ₹305-321 per share. Investors can apply for 46 shares in a lot.

The Silvassa-based company aims to use fresh issue towards repayment of debt and other general corporate purposes.

 

