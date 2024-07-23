iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sanstar IPO subscribed 81 times so far on last day

23 Jul 2024 , 03:50 PM

The last bidding day of Sanstar Ltd’s IPO was packed with action, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) leading the way with large subscription numbers, followed by NIIs and retail investors who expressed strong interest in the issue. According to BSE data, the subscription rate for the Sanstar IPO was 81.03 times as of 3:45 pm.

Non-institutional investors placed 135.02 times subscriptions and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who placed 22.89 times subscriptions. The segment earmarked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 142.18 times the subscription.

On the first bidding day, Friday, July 19, the issue was booked 4.16 times. The company has set aside 15% of its shares for NIIs, 50% for QIBs, and 35% for regular investors. Sanstar raised Rs 153 crore from anchor investors.

Sanstar Ltd specialises in plant-based specialist goods and new ingredient solutions. They are India’s fifth-largest manufacturer of maize-based speciality products and ingredient solutions. With an installed capacity of 3,63,000 tonnes per year, they serve the food industry, animal nutrition, and a wide range of industrial applications.

The company’s first public offering hopes to raise 510.15 crore. The IPO includes an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares valued at ₹113.05 crore by the founders and a fresh issue of 4.18 crore equity shares worth ₹397.1 crore by the firm.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • Last Day
  • Sanstar
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.