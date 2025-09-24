Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited IPO - Fast-Growing Solar EPC Player

Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited is a renewable energy company that designs, builds, and operates solar power plants under both CAPEX and RESCO models. Established in 2013, the company has delivered 46 completed rooftop and ground-mounted projects aggregating approximately 254 MW (AC) / 336 MW (DC). It is currently executing large EPC contracts totaling about 765 MW (AC) / 994 MW (DC), alongside two battery energy storage system (BESS) projects of ~325 MW / 650 MWh. Solarworld serves a diverse mix of public sector undertakings and private commercial & industrial clients, leveraging its in-house engineering, procurement, and construction expertise to offer end-to-end solar solutions across India.
IPO Offer Details:
Total Offer Size: Up to ₹4,900 million, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹4,400 million and an offer for sale of up to ₹500 million.
Selling Shareholders: Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers Private Limited (Promoter Selling Shareholder) is offering shares as part of the offer for sale.
Price Band: ₹333 to ₹351 per Equity Share.
Book‑Running Lead Managers (BRLMs):
Indian Solar Power Industry – A Deep Dive
The Indian solar power industry is now the fastest-growing renewable‑energy segment in the country. Driven by a combination of aggressive government policies (PLI, RPO, rooftop‑solar incentives, green‑hydrogen push), falling module‑and‑inverter prices, and strong financing availability, the market has moved from a niche, import‑dependent activity to a largely domestically‑sustained ecosystem that spans the entire value chain – from raw‑material production to project delivery, operation & maintenance (O&M) and energy‑storage integration.
Table: Key segments
|Key Segment
|Past Growth (CAGR)
|Future Growth (CAGR)
|Comment
|Solar PV Installed Capacity (total GW)
|≈ 26 % (FY 2023 FY 2025) – capacity rose from 66.78 GW (FY 2023) to 105.65 GW (FY 2025)
|≈ 11 12 % (FY 2026 FY 2030) – CRISIL projects 170 180 GW of additions over the next five years (≈ 34 36 GW / yr)
|The high historic CAGR reflects the “boom” phase, powered by large-scale utility tenders and rooftop solar subsidies. The slower but still robust forward-looking CAGR assumes a maturing market, higher baseline capacity, and the gradual shift to higher efficiency cell technologies (TOPCon, HJT).
|EPC Services (Revenue)
|≈ 20 % (FY 2023, FY 2025) – EPC revenue grew from ₹ 269.2 bn to ₹ 493.8 bn in three fiscal years
|≈ 12 % (FY 2026, FY 2030) – as capacity additions moderate, EPC margins tighten and developers increasingly internalise engineering functions
|EPC growth is closely tied to capacity additions; the projected slowdown reflects tighter bidding, lower tariffs, and a shift toward in-house EPC by large developers.
|O&M Services (Revenue)
|≈ 30 % (FY 2023 FY 2025) – O&M revenue rose from ₹ 3.5 bn to ₹ 6.6 bn
|≈ 32 34 % (FY 2026 FY 2030) – market size expected to reach ₹ 27 28 bn by FY 2030 (CRISIL)
|O&M is a “sticky” revenue stream; as the installed base expands, the proportion of third-party O&M contracts (currently ~45 % of the total O&M market) is set to rise, driving a higher CAGR than EPC.
|Solar Module Manufacturing (Value Chain Output)
|≈ 15 % (FY 2022 FY 2025) – domestic module output grew from ~63 GW (FY 2024) to ~82 GW (FY 2025)
|≈ 15 18 % (FY 2026 FY 2030) – driven by PLI incentives, TOPCon line roll outs, and a gradual reduction in import dependence (import share projected to fall to 8 10 % by FY 2028)
|The segment is transitioning from a heavy import model to a more balanced domestic supply chain, with new TOPCon and HJT lines adding premium efficiency capacity.
|Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) – Project Pipeline
|≈ 10 % (FY 2023 FY 2025) – BESS contracts grew from ~₹ 0.5 bn (FY 2023) to ~₹ 1.5 bn (FY 2025)
|≈ 20 25 % (FY 2026, FY 2030) – policy mandates (mandatory BESS in solar tenders, VGF targets of 30 GWh by FY 2030) and falling battery pack costs are expected to accelerate deployment
|BESS is still nascent but is becoming a critical enabler for solar grid integration; the steep forward CAGR reflects both regulatory push and commercial economics.
Source: RHP
Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited – Company Overview
Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. The company provides end-to-end solar energy solutions, including Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) of utility-scale and captive solar plants, Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services, and the manufacturing of high-efficiency solar cells and modules, notably through its TopCon cell line. The company achieved its first solar EPC project in 2014 with a capacity of 0.5 MW AC/0.5 MW DC, and by 2025, its cumulative installed capacity reached 253.67 MW AC / 336.17 MW DC across northern, central, western, and southern India. Along the way, it has received multiple industry awards, including the “Solar EPC Company of the Year – Uttar Pradesh 2024.”
|Role
|Name
|Key Background
|Promoter / Managing Director
|Kartik Teltia
|B.Com (Delhi University); CA (ICAI); MBA (ISB). 10 years in solar energy strategy.
|Promoter / Non-Executive Director
|Mangal Chand Teltia
|B.Com (Rajasthan University).
|Promoter – Corporate
|Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd
|Founder of the promoter group; holds 39.35 % of equity.
|President
|Peeyush Salwan
|B.E. (Electrical, Rajasthan); PGDM (International Business, B.I.M.T.); Executive cert. (IIM Indore). 14 years in power systems.
|Chief Operating Officer
|Ashutosh Mishra
|B.Tech (Electrical, U.P.T.U.). 7 years in project execution & asset management.
|Chief Financial Officer
|Mukut Goyal
|B.Com (Rajasthan); CA (ICAI). 10 yr in finance & accounting.
Source: RHP
Competitive Positioning
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Strong revenue growth: The strong revenue growth in FY 2024 was driven by executing a large pipeline of high-value EPC contracts and RESCO projects. FY 2025’s modest 9 % increase reflects the ramping‑up of those contracts and the first-year contribution of the Ortusun acquisition.
Following is a commentary on revenue growth during FY25 and FY24:
|Period
|Profit after tax (₹ mn)
|YoY Growth
|Net margin
|FY 2023 → FY 2024
|148.4 → 516.9
|+248 %
|10.2 %
|FY 2024 → FY 2025
|516.9 → 770.5
|+49 %*
|14.0 %
Source: RHP
Improving Margins: Overall net margins improved from 10% in FY24 to 14% in FY25. Following were some of the key highlights.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of Company
|Revenue from Operations (₹ in million)
|P/E
|EPS (₹) – Basic
|EPS (₹) – Diluted
|Closing Share Price as on Sept 1, 2025 (₹)
|NAV (₹ per share)
|Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited
|5,447.65
|32.87
|10.68
|10.68
|351*
|41.69
|Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited
|63,018.60
|76.48
|3.49
|3.49
|266.90
|42.59
|KPI Green Energy Limited
|17,354.54
|30.57
|16.23
|16.09
|491.95
|133.57
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited
|15,977.48
|47.32
|22.00
|21.95
|1,038.60
|43.64
|Oriana Power Limited
|9,871.66
|29.01
|79.52
|79.52
|2,307.00
|254.75
Source: RHP, * – upper end of price band
Table 1: KPI Comparison
|Company Name
|Particulars (Units)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|
Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|2,324.61
|5,010.16
|5,447.65
|53%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|228.76
|710.93
|1,067.47
|116%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|9.84%
|14.19%
|19.60%
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|148.36
|516.91
|770.48
|128%
|PAT Margin (%)
|6.38%
|10.32%
|14.14%
|–
|Debt / Equity Ratio
|2.95
|0.83
|0.37
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|102.40%
|108.25%
|40.27%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%)
|38.78%
|86.57%
|54.53%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|374.59
|732.50
|1,211.52
|–
|Net Working Capital Days (Days)
|59.00
|54.00
|82.00
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|5,350.06
|8,130.41
|17,005.51
|–
|Contracted Capacity (MW-DC)
|168.00
|582.00
|376 (and 125 MW/250 MWh of BESS)
|–
|Commissioned capacity (MW-DC)
|105.00
|170.00
|24.00
|–
|Total MW of O&M Portfolio served (MW-DC)
|28.00
|119.00
|299.00
|–
|
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|20,150.10
|30,353.70
|63,018.60
|77%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|(11,299.90)
|(225.70)
|2,467.30
|–
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|(56.08%)
|(0.74%)
|3.92%
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|(11,749.60)
|(2,107.90)
|855.50
|–
|PAT Margin (%)
|(58.31%)
|(6.94%)
|1.36%
|–
|Debt / Equity Ratio
|(8.39)
|0.50
|0.91
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|(353.09%)
|(58.99%)
|8.78%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%)
|(90.98%)
|(2.83%)
|20.41%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|12,931.10
|8,097.90
|6,752.50
|–
|Net Working Capital Days (Days)
|234.23
|97.64
|39.11
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|43,870.00
|60,230.00
|90,960.00
|–
|Contracted Capacity (MW-DC)
|3,400.00
|3,300.00
|4,400
|–
|Commissioned capacity (MW-DC)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Total MW of O&M Portfolio served (MW-DC)
|6,400.00
|7,670.00
|8,700.00
|–
|
KPI Green Energy Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|6,437.86
|10,239.00
|17,354.54
|64%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|2,080.03
|3,365.38
|5,611.70
|64%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|32.31%
|32.87%
|32.34%
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|1,096.28
|1,616.57
|3,252.78
|72%
|PAT Margin (%)
|17.03%
|15.79%
|18.74%
|–
|Debt / Equity Ratio
|2.02
|1.00
|0.43
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|53.26%
|29.56%
|18.77%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%)
|31.11%
|26.63%
|21.51%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|778.99
|6,166.44
|NA
|–
|Net Working Capital Days (Days)
|44.17
|220.42
|NA
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Contracted Capacity (MW-DC)
|111+
|111.00+
|NA
|–
|Commissioned capacity (MW-DC)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Total MW of O&M Portfolio served (MW-DC)
|NA
|523.10
|NA
|–
|
Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|3,509.59
|8,765.03
|15,977.48
|113%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|837.45
|2,071.82
|3,068.84
|91%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|23.86%
|23.64%
|19.21%
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|553.33
|1,452.19
|2,289.25
|103%
|PAT Margin (%)
|15.77%
|16.57%
|14.33%
|–
|Debt / Equity Ratio
|0.46
|0.16
|0.06
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|96.35%
|87.66%
|65.29%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%)
|117.97%
|147.10%
|132.19%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|(350.16)
|202.19
|50.13
|–
|Net Working Capital Days (Days)
|NM
|8.44
|1.15
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Contracted Capacity (MW-DC)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Commissioned capacity (MW-DC)
|295.00
|704.00
|1,524.00
|–
|Total MW of O&M Portfolio served (MW-DC)
|480.00+
|500.00+
|695.00+
|–
|
Gensol Engineering Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|3,979.70
|12,110.80
|NA
|–
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|768.30
|2,231.70
|NA
|–
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|19.31%
|18.43%
|NA
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|233.30
|782.20
|NA
|–
|PAT Margin (%)
|5.86%
|6.46%
|NA
|–
|Debt / Equity Ratio
|2.52
|3.69
|NA
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|18.34%
|26.66%
|NA
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%)
|18.26%
|23.60%
|NA
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|381.00
|3,253.30
|NA
|–
|Net Working Capital Days (Days)
|34.94
|98.32
|NA
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|13,300.00
|14,480.00
|NA
|–
|Contracted Capacity (MW-DC)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Commissioned capacity (MW-DC)
|240.00
|180.00
|NA
|–
|Total MW of O&M Portfolio served (MW-DC)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|
Oriana Power Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|1,347.17
|3,828.75
|9,871.67
|171%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|194.00
|807.76
|2,344.78
|248%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|14.40%
|21.10%
|23.75%
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|105.63
|543.51
|1,585.54
|287%
|PAT Margin (%)
|7.84%
|14.20%
|16.06%
|–
|Debt / Equity Ratio
|2.22
|1.23
|0.52
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|45.69%
|60.23%
|47.59%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%)
|31.11%
|43.69%
|46.25%
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|99.01
|376.85
|NA
|–
|Net Working Capital Days (Days)
|26.82
|36.02
|NA
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Contracted Capacity (MW-DC)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Commissioned capacity (MW-DC)
|NA
|NA
|200+
|–
|Total MW of O&M Portfolio served (MW-DC)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
Source: RHP
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.