Stanley Lifestyles Mobilises ₹161.1 Crore from Anchor Investors

Bengaluru-based furniture maker, Stanley Lifestyles, successfully raised ₹161.1 Crore from 16 anchor investors on June 20, just a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opened.
Key Details of the IPO
Prominent Anchor Investors
Several well-known institutional investors have shown confidence in Stanley Lifestyles by participating in the anchor book. Some of the prominent names include:
Other notable participants include:
Stanley Lifestyles mentioned that out of the total allocation, 26,77,080 equity shares were allocated to seven domestic mutual funds through eight different schemes.
IPO Structure
Stanley Lifestyles aims to raise ₹537 Crore through this IPO, which includes:
Allocation for Different Investor Categories
Bidding Information
Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 shares thereafter.
