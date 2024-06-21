iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Stanley Lifestyles Mobilises ₹161.1 Crore from Anchor Investors

21 Jun 2024 , 09:07 AM

Bengaluru-based furniture maker, Stanley Lifestyles, successfully raised ₹161.1 Crore from 16 anchor investors on June 20, just a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opened.

Key Details of the IPO

  • IPO Opening and Closing Dates: The ₹537-crore IPO will be open for subscription from June 21 to June 25.
  • Price Band: The price band for the IPO is set at ₹351-369 per share.
  • Allocation to Anchor Investors: The company has allocated 43,66,051 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹369 per share, which is the upper price band.

Prominent Anchor Investors

Several well-known institutional investors have shown confidence in Stanley Lifestyles by participating in the anchor book. Some of the prominent names include:

  • SBI Mutual Fund
  • Nippon Life India
  • HDFC Mutual Fund
  • Quant Mutual Fund
  • Eastspring Investments India
  • SBI Life Insurance
  • Natixis International Funds

Other notable participants include:

  • Franklin India
  • Bandhan Mutual Fund
  • Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
  • Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance
  • Max Life Insurance

Stanley Lifestyles mentioned that out of the total allocation, 26,77,080 equity shares were allocated to seven domestic mutual funds through eight different schemes.

IPO Structure

Stanley Lifestyles aims to raise ₹537 Crore through this IPO, which includes:

  • Fresh Issuance: Shares worth ₹200 Crore.
  • Offer-for-Sale (OFS): 91.33 lakh equity shares worth ₹337.02 Crore being sold by existing shareholders, including promoters Sunil Suresh and Shubha Sunil.

Allocation for Different Investor Categories

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Half of the offer size, including the anchor book, is reserved for QIBs.
  • Retail Investors: 35% of the offer size is reserved for retail investors.
  • Non-Institutional Investors: The remaining 15% is allocated for non-institutional investors.

Bidding Information

Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 shares thereafter.

 

Related Tags

  • Stanley Lifestyles
  • Stanley Lifestyles IPO
  • Stanley Lifestyles IPO anchor book
  • Stanley Lifestyles IPO details
  • Stanley Lifestyles IPO news
  • Stanley Lifestyles IPO opening today
  • Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscription
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.