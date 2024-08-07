Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscribed 9.3 times so far

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd, a SaaS platform, will launch its IPO on Tuesday, aiming to raise 276.57 crore through primary markets.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO is a mainboard IPO, and bidding for the public issue will be open until August 8.

The company was founded in February 2012 and manages e-commerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics providers. It also provides a variety of software products.

Unicommerce eSolutions’ initial public offering (IPO) begins on Tuesday, August 6, and ends on Thursday, August 8.

Unicommerce eSolutions’ IPO price range is set at ₹102 to ₹108 per share.

In the retail category, the IPO was oversubscribed 30.17 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have oversubscribed 12.87 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have booked 75% thus far.

