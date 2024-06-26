iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vraj Iron and Steel Ltd's IPO subscription on day 1

26 Jun 2024 , 02:01 PM

Vraj Iron and Steel Ltd’s IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, June 26. The ₹171-Crore IPO will close on June 28.

The IPO will remain open from June 26 to June 28, with allotment expected on June 29 and listing on BSE and NSE on July 3. The price band for the IPO is set at ₹195-₹207 per share. Investors must apply for a minimum of 72 equity shares, with a minimum investment of ₹14,904.

At the time of writing on June 26, 2024 at 2:55 pm, Vraj Iron and Steel Ltd’s IPO subscribed 1.93 times, according to BSE data. Non-institutional investors subscribed 1.51 times. Retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 3.21 times.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale component. Vraj Iron and Steel raised over ₹51 crore from anchor investors before the IPO. Proceeds from the IPO will be used for expansion projects at the Bilaspur facility and general corporate purposes.

Vraj Iron and Steel, based in Raipur, manufactures sponge iron, MS billets, and TMT bars. The company operates two manufacturing plants in Raipur and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Post-expansion, the company expects to increase its total installed capacity from 2,31,600 TPA to 500,100 TPA, and its captive power plants’ capacity from 5 MW to 20 MW.

Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO. The equity shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Related Tags

  • Vraj Iron and Steel Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.