Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 15.24% in the March 2022 quarter

4 May 2022 , 03:18 PM
Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 15.24% to Rs 121.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 45.25% to Rs 1422.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 979.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.
For the full year,net profit rose 132.86% to Rs 489.00 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 210.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 67.64% to Rs 5071.00 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 3025.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.
|Particulars
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|?
|Mar. 2022
|Mar. 2021
|% Var.
|Mar. 2022
|Mar. 2021
|% Var.
|Sales
|1422.00
|979.00
|45
|5071.00
|3025.00
|68
|OPM %
|68.35
|63.94
|–
|69.79
|76.50
|–
|PBDT
|431.00
|246.00
|75
|1337.00
|757.00
|77
|PBT
|157.00
|113.00
|39
|488.00
|271.00
|80
|NP
|121.00
|105.00
|15
|489.00
|210.00
|133
Powered by Capital Market – Live News
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.