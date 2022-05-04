Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 15.24% in the March 2022 quarter

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 15.24% to Rs 121.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 45.25% to Rs 1422.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 979.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.86% to Rs 489.00 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 210.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 67.64% to Rs 5071.00 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 3025.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.

Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended ? Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Var. Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Var. Sales 1422.00 979.00 45 5071.00 3025.00 68 OPM % 68.35 63.94 – 69.79 76.50 – PBDT 431.00 246.00 75 1337.00 757.00 77 PBT 157.00 113.00 39 488.00 271.00 80 NP 121.00 105.00 15 489.00 210.00 133

