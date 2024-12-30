Aether Industries commissions 15MW solar project in Gujarat

On Monday, December 30, Aether Industries Ltd announced that it had commissioned its 15 MW solar power project using Auto-Tracker Modules within the Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment. The project, created in conjunction with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, is now fully operating.

According to Aether Industries’ regulatory filing, the solar installation will save the company over ₹15 Crore in yearly energy costs and reduce its carbon impact significantly.

The solar power facility, located in Gujarat’s Bharuch region, uses cutting-edge Auto-Tracker Modules that optimize energy output by aligning with the sun’s course throughout the day. This method improves energy efficiency and maintains steady power generation.

According to the filing, the commissioning of this facility is in line with Aether Industries’ broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

Aether Industries’ net profit decreased by 4.4% year on year to ₹35 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, down from ₹36.6 Crore the previous year.

At around 1.17 PM, Aether Industries was trading 1.78% higher at ₹885.50, against the previous close of ₹870.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹895, and ₹864, respectively.

