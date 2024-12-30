iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aether Industries commissions 15MW solar project in Gujarat

30 Dec 2024 , 03:02 PM

On Monday, December 30, Aether Industries Ltd announced that it had commissioned its 15 MW solar power project using Auto-Tracker Modules within the Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment. The project, created in conjunction with KPIG Energia Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, is now fully operating.

According to Aether Industries’ regulatory filing, the solar installation will save the company over ₹15 Crore in yearly energy costs and reduce its carbon impact significantly.

The solar power facility, located in Gujarat’s Bharuch region, uses cutting-edge Auto-Tracker Modules that optimize energy output by aligning with the sun’s course throughout the day. This method improves energy efficiency and maintains steady power generation.

According to the filing, the commissioning of this facility is in line with Aether Industries’ broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

Aether Industries’ net profit decreased by 4.4% year on year to ₹35 Crore in the September 2024 quarter, down from ₹36.6 Crore the previous year.

At around 1.17 PM, Aether Industries was trading 1.78% higher at ₹885.50, against the previous close of ₹870.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹895, and ₹864, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Aether Industries
  • news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.