Ageas Federal Life Insurance records ten consecutive years of profit

Despite facing various challenges due to the continuing pandemic, Ageas Federal’s total premium rose by 13% to INR 2,207 crore in FY 2021-22 from INR 1,959 crore in FY2020-21. The growth was driven by a 27% rise in Individual New Business Premium to INR 639 crore and 5% rise in renewal premium to INR 1,391 crore.
The Company also benefitted from a strong growth of 23% in Individual New Business Premium from Federal Bank.
An understanding of customers’ needs during the pandemic and catering to them with the appropriate products and solutions has helped Ageas Federal to improve its VNB margin by 9% to 22.39%. Our superior customer service and focus on developing long-lasting relationships with our customers has borne fruit with the 13th month persistency reaching 79% and the Company being in the top quartile of all persistency buckets.
The average turnaround time (TAT) in resolving complaints for FY 2021-22 was 2 days which is among the best in the life insurance industry and considerably lower than the industry average of 5 days. This was the eight consecutive financial year end where the pending complaints were nil at the end of the year.
With the surge in claims on account of COVID, our focus was on further digitalising the claims process to make the journey better and more efficient. Average TAT from date of intimation of the claim to date of settlement of the claim for individual death claims (including COVID-19 death claims) was 16 days. The claim settlement ratio for individual death claims in FY 2021-22 was 97.03% despite the challenges faced on account of the pandemic. The repudiation ratio for FY 2021-22 was 2.12% as against 2.16% in FY 2020-21 for individual death claims, while the repudiation ratio specifically for COVID-19 claims was 0.81%.
Commenting on the financial performance during the year, Mr. Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance said, “Despite the uncertain COVID situation during the first few months of the year, we recovered strongly to declare profit for the tenth consecutive year. On the distribution front, bancassurance continued to contribute in a big way to our growth numbers during the year. We also focused on growing our proprietary channels – agency, group, online, and DST in a smart, calibrated manner.
On the products front, we saw an increased demand for term plans as awareness has grown over the last couple of years. Also, with the falling interest rate regime and the uncertain global economic scenario, customers are showing greater interest in guaranteed plans. Interestingly because the stock markets have been buoyant over the last 18 months, we have also seen a lot of new in-flows and renewals of ULIP plans.
We aspire to become a truly digital organisation and our focus this year was on making our IT infrastructure more robust. We aimed to leverage the power of automation including next-generation digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Data Analytics to transform our interactions with customers, employees, distribution partners, vendors and other stakeholders,” Mr. Shahane further added
|Key Financial Summary
|FY22
|FY21
|YoY %
|(Rs. In Cr)
|(Rs. In Cr)
|Total Premium
|2207
|1,959
|13%
|Individual New Business Premium
|639
|504
|27%
|Renewal Premium
|1391
|1,327
|5%
|Profit before Tax
|104
|135
|-23%
|Profit after Tax
|94
|119
|-21%
|Assets Under Management (AUM)
|13,907
|12,101
|15%
|VNB Margin (in %)
|22.39%
|20.60%
|9%
|Key Financial Ratios
|FY22
|FY21
|Operating Expenses / Total Premium
|12.50%
|12.70%
|Solvency Ratio
|312%
|340%
|13M / 61M Persistency
|13th Month — 79%
|13th Month — 79%
|(as of 31st Mar date on Regular Premium for the month of Feb)
|61st Month — 42%
|61st Month — 37%
|Conservation Ratio
|87%
|86%
|Business Mix (%) on Individual APE
|ULIP: 44%
|ULIP: 43%
|(ULIP / Non PAR / PAR)
|NON PAR: 42%
|NON PAR: 43%
|PAR: 14%
|PAR: 14%
|Individual Distribution on NBP
|CA 81%
|CA 85%
|(CA/Agency/Others)
|Agency 6%
|Agency 6%
|Others 13%
|
Others 9%
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.