Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Plans Starting at ₹195, Enabling High-Speed Connectivity at 30,000 Feet

22 Feb 2024 , 01:24 PM

Bharti Airtel introduces in-flight roaming plans starting at ₹195, allowing customers to stay connected during air travel.

Customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at ₹2,997 for prepaid and ₹3,999 for postpaid and above automatically enjoy in-flight roaming at no additional cost. In-flight offerings include voice, data, and SMS services, enhancing the on-board travel experience.

Both prepaid and postpaid customers can opt for in-flight plans, including ₹195 for 250 MB data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMSes with a 24-hour validity.

Airtel’s ₹295 plan offers 500 MB data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMSes with a 24-hour validity, while the ₹595 plan provides 1 GB data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMSes for 24 hours.

Airtel collaborates with Aeromobile to offer in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines on different international routes. Amit Tripathi, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, highlights the in-flight roaming packs’ role in providing high-speed internet and seamless voice calling during air travel.

Airtel ensures customer support during travel with a 24/7 contact center and a dedicated WhatsApp number (99100-99100) for real-time assistance from a network specialist squad.

Customers can also manage data usage, purchase additional minutes, and access real-time billing details through the Airtel Thanks App for a seamless travel experience. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at ₹1120.95 which is a 1.66% dip from the previous close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

