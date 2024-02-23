iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Auto ups stake in Yulu Bikes with ₹45.75 Cr investment

23 Feb 2024 , 11:55 AM

On Thursday, Bajaj Auto said that it had increased its investment in Yulu Bikes, a platform for renting out electric bikes, by ₹45.75 Crore.

According to a regulatory filing by Bajaj Auto, following the new investment, the company’s stake in Yulu Bikes is 18.8% of the paid-up equity share capital of the electric bike-sharing network.

In an effort to encourage the use of electric vehicles in India, Bajaj Auto declared in 2023 that it would invest $8 million, or around ₹66 Crore, in Yulu.

Bajaj Auto - Wikipedia

  • Bajaj Auto
  • Yulu Bikes
