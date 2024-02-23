Bajaj Auto ups stake in Yulu Bikes with ₹45.75 Cr investment

On Thursday, Bajaj Auto said that it had increased its investment in Yulu Bikes, a platform for renting out electric bikes, by ₹45.75 Crore.
According to a regulatory filing by Bajaj Auto, following the new investment, the company’s stake in Yulu Bikes is 18.8% of the paid-up equity share capital of the electric bike-sharing network.
In an effort to encourage the use of electric vehicles in India, Bajaj Auto declared in 2023 that it would invest $8 million, or around ₹66 Crore, in Yulu.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.