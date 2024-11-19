Benchmark indices may open positive on Nov 19, 2024

Indices likely to open flat to positive on November 19, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,544 around 20 points up from the previous close this morning.

The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended in negative territory on November 18, 2024. The BSE Sensex declined by 241.30 points, or 0.31%, to close at 77,339.01. The Nifty 50 index closed with a decline of 79 points, settling at 23,454.

Market sentiment stayed cautious due to worries about a possible slowdown in US Federal Reserve rate cuts. Underwhelming Q2 earnings, ongoing foreign fund outflows, and high valuations also weighed on investor confidence.

Global Markets:

Asian equities saw gains, following a rise in Wall Street stocks. This came after a pause in the US Treasury selloff, which had pushed 10-year bond yields to 4.5%. Traders are keeping an eye on updates regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration.

In the US, the Dow Jones dropped by 55.39 points, or 0.13%, to 43,389.60. The S&P 500 rose by 23.00 points, or 0.39%, to 5,893.62, while the Nasdaq increased by 111.69 points, or 0.60%, to 18,791.81.