Blue Star Ltd Q4 PAT up 12.07% at Rs76.16 crore but material costs up 38.7% on a yoy basis

5 May 2022 , 07:37 PM
For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 40.6% at Rs6,081cr. In terms of business verticals, Blue Star saw robust growth across both its verticals viz. the Electromechanical projects vertical (including air conditioning) vertical and the unitary products vertical.
The revenues were on the back of record summer sales this quarter, as it is turning out to be one of the hottest in recent times.
The net profit growth was not too impressive despite the operating profit growing at 37% on a yoy basis. That is largely due to the lower inventory management efficiency in the quarter and higher unallocable expenses.
Net margins stood at 3.39% in Mar-22 quarter compared to 4.22% in Mar-21. NPM was higher sequentially compared to 3.15% in Q3. The project execution business generally has low net margins.
Financial highlights for Mar-22 compared yoy and sequentially
|Blue Star Ltd
|Rs in Crore
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|YOY
|Dec-21
|QOQ
|Total Income (Rs cr)
|₹ 2,247.58
|₹ 1,611.55
|39.47%
|₹ 1,506.22
|49.22%
|Net Profit (Rs cr)
|₹ 76.16
|₹ 67.96
|12.07%
|₹ 47.50
|60.34%
|Diluted EPS (Rs)
|₹ 7.92
|₹ 7.06
|₹ 4.94
|Net Margins
|3.39%
|4.22%
|3.15%
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