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Blue Star Ltd Q4 PAT up 12.07% at Rs76.16 crore but material costs up 38.7% on a yoy basis

5 May 2022 , 07:37 PM

Blue Star Ltd reported 39.47% growth in total revenues yoy for the Mar-22 quarter on consolidated basis at Rs2,247.58cr. On a sequential basis, revenues were higher for the quarter by 49.22%.

For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 40.6% at Rs6,081cr. In terms of business verticals, Blue Star saw robust growth across both its verticals viz. the Electromechanical projects vertical (including air conditioning) vertical and the unitary products vertical.

The revenues were on the back of record summer sales this quarter, as it is turning out to be one of the hottest in recent times.

The consolidated net profit for Q4 was up 12.07% at Rs76.16cr while it was up on a sequential basis by 60.34%.

The net profit growth was not too impressive despite the operating profit growing at 37% on a yoy basis. That is largely due to the lower inventory management efficiency in the quarter and higher unallocable expenses.

Net margins stood at 3.39% in Mar-22 quarter compared to 4.22% in Mar-21. NPM was higher sequentially compared to 3.15% in Q3. The project execution business generally has low net margins.

Financial highlights for Mar-22 compared yoy and sequentially

Blue Star Ltd
Rs in Crore Mar-22 Mar-21 YOY Dec-21 QOQ
Total Income (Rs cr) ₹ 2,247.58 ₹ 1,611.55 39.47% ₹ 1,506.22 49.22%
Net Profit (Rs cr) ₹ 76.16 ₹ 67.96 12.07% ₹ 47.50 60.34%
Diluted EPS (Rs) ₹ 7.92 ₹ 7.06 ₹ 4.94
Net Margins 3.39% 4.22% 3.15%

Related Tags

  • Air Conditioning Sector
  • Blue Star management
  • Blue Star news
  • Blue Star Q4
  • Blue Star Q4FY22 Air Conditioning business
  • Blue Star Q4FY22 PAT
  • Blue Star Q4FY22 Result
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