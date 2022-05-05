Blue Star Ltd Q4 PAT up 12.07% at Rs76.16 crore but material costs up 38.7% on a yoy basis

Blue Star Ltd reported 39.47% growth in total revenues yoy for the Mar-22 quarter on consolidated basis at Rs2,247.58cr. On a sequential basis, revenues were higher for the quarter by 49.22%.

For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 40.6% at Rs6,081cr. In terms of business verticals, Blue Star saw robust growth across both its verticals viz. the Electromechanical projects vertical (including air conditioning) vertical and the unitary products vertical.

The revenues were on the back of record summer sales this quarter, as it is turning out to be one of the hottest in recent times.