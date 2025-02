Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on June 7, with Nifty 50 at around 23,300 level.

The Sensex surged by 1,618.85 points or 2.16% to close at 76,693.36, while the Nifty climbed 468.80 points or 2.05% to 23,290.20. About 2,598 shares advanced, 801 shares declined, and 76 shares remained unchanged.