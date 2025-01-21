Bourses may open higher on Jan 21, 2025

Indices likely to open positive on Jan 21. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 61 points higher this morning at 23,411.

On Monday, the markets closed higher and erased all previous session losses. The Sensex gained 454.11 points, rising 0.59% to close at 77,073.44. The Nifty advanced 141.55 points, up 0.61%, settling at 23,344.75.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Bajaj Finserv were top gainers on the Nifty. On the losing side, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, Trent, HDFC Life, and Adani Ports declined. Most sectors ended in the green, except auto and FMCG. Capital goods, PSU, telecom, power, and PSU banks gained 1-2%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also rose by nearly 1% each.

Global markets:

Asian markets were down after Donald Trump takes on tariffs. He would enact 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico.

The US markets were closed on the purpose of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.