iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bourses may open higher on Jan 21, 2025

21 Jan 2025 , 09:06 AM

Indices likely to open positive on Jan 21. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 61 points higher this morning at 23,411.

On Monday, the markets closed higher and erased all previous session losses. The Sensex gained 454.11 points, rising 0.59% to close at 77,073.44. The Nifty advanced 141.55 points, up 0.61%, settling at 23,344.75.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Bajaj Finserv were top gainers on the Nifty. On the losing side, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, Trent, HDFC Life, and Adani Ports declined. Most sectors ended in the green, except auto and FMCG. Capital goods, PSU, telecom, power, and PSU banks gained 1-2%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also rose by nearly 1% each.

Global markets:

Asian markets were down after Donald Trump takes on tariffs. He would enact 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico.

The US markets were closed on the purpose of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RBL Bank Q3 Profit Plunges 86% YoY Amid Surging Provisions

RBL Bank Q3 Profit Plunges 86% YoY Amid Surging Provisions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|01:31 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|01:25 PM
Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Despite Tax Refund Win

Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Despite Tax Refund Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|12:09 PM
Glenmark Launches Injectable Anticoagulant

Glenmark Launches Injectable Anticoagulant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|12:03 PM
Jio Financial Posts Q3 Growth, Expands Digital Services

Jio Financial Posts Q3 Growth, Expands Digital Services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|11:09 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.