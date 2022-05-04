iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Britannia Inds advances after recording decent volume growth in Q4

4 May 2022 , 01:13 PM

Shares of Britannia Industries were currently trading 4.83% higher, at Rs 3430.60 on the BSE, after the company delivered a mid-single digit volume growth in Q4 FY22.

Volume growth seems to be holding on despite sharp price increases of about 10%, driven two-thirds by grammage cuts in convenience price-point packs (about 40% of sales) and one-third from MRP increases, a foreign brokerage has reportedly said.

The FMCG major had reported 4.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 379.87 crore on a 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 3,508.35 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Total expenditure during the quarter was Rs 3,000.77 crore, which is higher by 14.3% as compared with the same period last year.

Consolidated operating profit for the fourth quarter was Rs 499 crore. registering with a growth of 10% on a YoY basis.

Varun Berry, managing director, said: ?In this quarter, we delivered a robust top-line growth of 15% and a mid-single-digit volume growth which demonstrates the resilience of our brands and a reflection of our execution strengths across divisions & channels.

The economy was impacted by global geo-political factors which caused a further surge in inflation this quarter. We continued to take price increases judiciously and remained aggressive on the cost front. We shall further take calibrated price increases and drive cost leadership to manage profitability.?

Britannia Industries is one of Indias leading food companies. Its product portfolio includes biscuits, bread, cakes, rusk, and dairy products including cheese, beverages, milk, and yogurt.

Powered by Capital Market – Live News

Related Tags

  • capital market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LG Electronics shares opens 50% above IPO price

LG Electronics shares opens 50% above IPO price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2025|11:12 AM
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2025|03:16 PM
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2025|10:30 AM
Rubicon Research Limited IPO

Rubicon Research Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2025|01:53 PM
LG Electronics India Limited IPO

LG Electronics India Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2025|11:10 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.