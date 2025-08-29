iifl-logo

BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading in Futures and Options from December 8, 2025

29 Aug 2025 , 01:10 PM

Stock exchange BSE Ltd on Thursday (August 28) announced plans to roll out pre-open trading sessions in index and stock futures under its equity derivatives segment, effective December 8, 2025. The exchange said the move is aimed at enhancing efficiency and providing participants with better price discovery at the start of the trading day.

BSE clarified that there will be no changes required in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams, as the pre-open session in derivatives will follow the same message structures and field definitions already used in the equity segment.

Ahead of the official rollout, the exchange will make the changes available in its simulation environment from October 6, 2025, to allow members to test the functionality. It has also asked members and third-party front-end trading application vendors to make necessary adjustments in their applications and conduct thorough testing to ensure a smooth transition.

Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

29 Aug 2025|03:02 PM
Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM
Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

29 Aug 2025|01:54 PM
S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

