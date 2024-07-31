iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bullish Trend Continues, Nifty Eyes 25K Milestone

31 Jul 2024 , 12:56 PM

On July 31, the Nifty 50 index edged closer to the 25,000-mark for the third consecutive session, reflecting a steady upward trend. Despite experiencing early volatility, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex managed to extend their gains by the afternoon. The rally was predominantly driven by gains in the power and energy sectors, which continued their positive momentum for the second day in a row.

Market sentiment remained cautious as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement, scheduled for later today. While the expectation is that the US Fed will maintain current interest rates, all eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary. Investors are keen to discern any signals regarding a potential rate cut in the Fed’s September meeting.

By noon, the Sensex had climbed 255.77 points, or 0.31%, to reach 81711.17, while the Nifty was up 87.30 points, or 0.35%, at 24944.60. Of the 3,414 shares traded, 1342 advanced, 988 declined, and 83 remained unchanged.

The broader market saw robust buying interest, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices rising by 0.9% and 0.2%, respectively. The Nifty Pharma index emerged as the top performer, gaining over 1%, followed by advances in metals, infrastructure, energy, and media sectors.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • Mid market commentary
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.