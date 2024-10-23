D-Street expected to open flat on Oct 23, 2024

Indian benchmark indices likely to open flat on October 23 tracking the global cues. The GIFT Nifty was also trading flat earlier this morning at 24,545.

On October 22, indices were dragged due to extended selling across the sectors and unfavourable global conditions. At the end of trading session, the Sensex had fallen by 930.55 points, or 1.15%, to settle at 80,220.72. Meanwhile the Nifty dropped by 309.00 points, or 1.25%, closing at 24,472.10.

Global markets:

On Wednesday morning, most of the Asian markets were trading higher as investors are waiting for the stock market debut of Tokyo Metro, a Japan’s subway operator.

However, in the US, markets remained mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 6.71 points, or 0.02%, closing at 42,924.89. The S&P 500 decreased by 2.78 points, or 0.05%, finishing at 5,851.20. On the contrast, Nasdaq Composite rose by 33.12 points, or 0.18%, ending the day at 18,573.13.

FII & DII Data:

On October 22, FIIs sold equities totaling ₹3,978 crore. While, the DIIs bought equities worth ₹5,869 crore.