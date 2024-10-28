D-Street may open flat on Oct 28, 2024

Dalal Street my open flat on October 28 tracking global cues. The GIFT Nifty also suggesting a flat opening for the Indian benchmark index. It was trading at approximately 24,225, reflecting a premium of about 10 points.

On Friday, domestic equity indices experienced a widespread sell-off, with the Nifty 50 closing below the 24,200 mark. The Sensex fell by 662.87 points, or 0.83%, finishing at 79,402.29. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 declined by 218.60 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 24,180.80.

Global markets:

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 and Topix index rose on Monday. This comes after the Liberal Democratic Party lost its majority in the country’s lower house elections held on Sunday. In contrast, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 259.96 points, or 0.61%, closing at 42,114.40. The S&P 500 fell slightly by 1.74 points, or 0.03%, finishing at 5,808.12. While the Nasdaq Composite gained 103.12 points, or 0.56%, to close at 18,518.61.

FII & DII Data:

FIIs sold equities around worth ₹3,036 crore and DIIs bought equities worth ₹4159 crore on October 25.