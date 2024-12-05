iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

D-Street may open flat to negative on Dec 05, 2024

5 Dec 2024 , 09:00 AM

Indian indices may open flat on December 5, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was also trading a few points lower from the previous close this morning, trading at 24,517.50.

On December 4, the indices closed higher amid high volatility. The Sensex was up 110 points, to close its session at 80,956.33, or 0.14% higher. On the other hand, Nifty holds around 24,450, to close at 24,467.45, 10.30 points up from the previous close.

Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, and ICICI Bank were the top performers on the Nifty index. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Britannia Industries, Wipro, Sun Pharma, and Titan Company closed in the red.

Among sectors, most sectoral indices ended higher. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media, which ended lower.

Global Indices:

Asian markets gained as global stocks reached new highs. This comes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s optimistic remarks supporting risk-taking.

On Wall Street, major indices closed at record highs, driven by tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 6,086, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3% to 19,735. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7% to close at 45,014.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Nvidia loses $440 billion as Nasdaq falls 5.52% after US midterm elections

Nvidia loses $440 billion as Nasdaq falls 5.52% after US midterm elections

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2026|12:39 PM
Gold and Silver Prices Today, 6 November 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Major Cities

Gold and Silver Prices Today, 6 November 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Major Cities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2026|12:32 PM
BSE Share Price Live - Stock rallies 6% after Q2 FY27 | Net profit rises 45% to ₹809 Crore

BSE Share Price Live - Stock rallies 6% after Q2 FY27 | Net profit rises 45% to ₹809 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2026|12:56 PM
Ashok Leyland Share Price Jumps Over 10%: What’s Driving the Rally?

Ashok Leyland Share Price Jumps Over 10%: What’s Driving the Rally?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2026|12:43 PM
Why SENSEX, Nifty are up today? US Midterms Elections, Declining Crude Oil Prices one of the key reasons

Why SENSEX, Nifty are up today? US Midterms Elections, Declining Crude Oil Prices one of the key reasons

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2026|11:43 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.