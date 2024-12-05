D-Street may open flat to negative on Dec 05, 2024

Indian indices may open flat on December 5, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was also trading a few points lower from the previous close this morning, trading at 24,517.50.

On December 4, the indices closed higher amid high volatility. The Sensex was up 110 points, to close its session at 80,956.33, or 0.14% higher. On the other hand, Nifty holds around 24,450, to close at 24,467.45, 10.30 points up from the previous close.

Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, and ICICI Bank were the top performers on the Nifty index. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Britannia Industries, Wipro, Sun Pharma, and Titan Company closed in the red.

Among sectors, most sectoral indices ended higher. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media, which ended lower.

Global Indices:

Asian markets gained as global stocks reached new highs. This comes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s optimistic remarks supporting risk-taking.

On Wall Street, major indices closed at record highs, driven by tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 6,086, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3% to 19,735. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7% to close at 45,014.