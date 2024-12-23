D-Street may open strong on Dec 23, 2024

Indian markets may open positive on December 23. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 32 points higher this morning at 23,794.

On December 20, the indices ended lower. The Sensex closed near the 78,000 mark, falling 1.5% from the previous close. Nifty closed below 23,600.

All the sectoral indices closed in the red, with the realty index losing 4%. The auto, IT, capital goods, metal, telecom, and PSU bank indices each declined by 2%. Additionally, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices both dropped by over 2%.

Global markets:

Asian shares rallied on Monday after a favorable U.S. inflation report that opened hopes for further policy easing next year. Also the positive sentiment was relief over Washington successfully avoiding a government shutdown.

U.S. stocks rallied to close out the trading week on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 498.82 points (1.18%) to 42,841.06, while the S&P 500 climbed 63.82 points (1.09%) to 5,930.90. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced, gaining 199.83 points (1.03%) to finish at 19,572.60.