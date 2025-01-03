iifl-logo-icon 1
D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

3 Jan 2025 , 07:52 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open lower on Jan 03, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 24,191 earlier this morning, 130 points down.

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher. The Sensex rose 1,436.30 points (1.83%) to close at 79,943.71. Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 445.75 points (1.88%) to end at 24,188.65 on January 2, 2025.

Top gainers were Eicher Motors (+8.55%), Bajaj Finserv (+7.84%), Bajaj Finance (+6.32%), Maruti Suzuki (+5.61%), and Shriram Finance (+4.53%). The top losers included Sun Pharma (-0.84%) and Britannia (-0.20%).

All major sectoral indices ended in the green, except for Nifty Media.

Global markets:

Asian equities showed some recovery, opposite Wall Street’s fifth straight day of losses. This makes a cautious start to the year.

All three major U.S. indices closed lower, reversing an earlier rally but staying above session lows.

The Dow Jones fell 151.95 points (0.36%) to 42,392.27. The S&P 500 dropped 13.08 points (0.22%) to 5,868.55, while the Nasdaq slipped 30.00 points (0.16%) to 19,280.79.

 

