By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

EaseMyTrip Names Nishant Pitti as Chairman and MD After Prashant Pitti Resigns

30 Aug 2025 , 12:21 PM

Online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip on Friday announced that Prashant Pitti has resigned as Managing Director with immediate effect. The company said the board has elevated Nishant Pitti to the position of Chairman and Managing Director, effective the same day, subject to shareholder approval.

Earlier this year, Nishant Pitti had stepped down as CEO citing personal reasons, with co-founder Rikant Pitti taking charge as the new chief executive. Nishant, who has been part of the company’s board since 2008, was re-appointed to the board for a five-year term in May 2024.

He had also disclosed plans to offload his remaining 14% stake in Easy Trip Planners through block deals but managed to sell only about 1.4%. The company on Friday reiterated his assurance that no further promoter stake sales are planned and that all promoters will continue to draw zero salary, signalling confidence in the platform’s long-term prospects.

Commenting on his new role, Nishant Pitti said: “Stepping into the role of CMD gives me an opportunity to work even more closely with our people to unlock new opportunities, scale new heights, and continue building a travel-tech brand that India can be proud of. EaseMyTrip is now expanding beyond travel into a diversified ecosystem of businesses and services, built on our strong customer base and brand equity.”

