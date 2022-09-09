iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Economic Buzz: History Cautions Strongly Against Prematurely Loosening Monetary Policy Says Jerome Powell

9 Sep 2022 , 09:31 AM

The Federal Reserve must continue to act strongly to cool demand and contain price pressures to avoid a repeat of the inflation surge the US economy suffered in the 1970s and 1980s, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday. He also noted that history cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.Powered by Commodity Insights

Related Tags

  • capital market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|03:40 PM
IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:59 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:07 PM
Waaree Energies shares tumble ~8% as US suspects tariff evasion

Waaree Energies shares tumble ~8% as US suspects tariff evasion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:05 PM
BHEL’s Renewable Energy JV with REC Power Development Not Approved by DIPAM

BHEL’s Renewable Energy JV with REC Power Development Not Approved by DIPAM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.