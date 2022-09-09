iifl-logo

ERIS Lifesciences allots 18,037 equity shares under ESOP

9 Sep 2022 , 11:38 AM

ERIS Lifesciences has allotted 18,037 equity shares under ESOP on 08 September 2022. The paid up share capital of the Company accordingly stands increased from Rs. 13,59,72,680/- (13,59,72,680 equity shares of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 13,59,90,717/- (13,59,90,717 equity shares of Re. 1/- each). Powered by Capital Market – Live News

