ERIS Lifesciences allots 18,037 equity shares under ESOP

ERIS Lifesciences has allotted 18,037 equity shares under ESOP on 08 September 2022. The paid up share capital of the Company accordingly stands increased from Rs. 13,59,72,680/- (13,59,72,680 equity shares of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 13,59,90,717/- (13,59,90,717 equity shares of Re. 1/- each). Powered by Capital Market – Live News