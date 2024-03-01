iifl-logo
Escorts Kubota Tractor Sales Plunge 17% in February

1 Mar 2024 , 11:44 AM

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division saw a 17% decrease in tractor sales in February 2024, selling 6,481 tractors as opposed to 7,811 in the same month the previous year.

Sales of domestic tractors fell 16.6% in February 2024 to 6,041 from 7,245 in the same month the previous year. Due to the ongoing effects of the irregular monsoon, poor rainfall, and lower reservoir levels that affected the Kharif output, tractor sales decreased this month. Tractor sales are expected to increase in the upcoming fiscal year due to improved expectations for the Rabi crop and early indications of a regular monsoon the following year.

Compared to 566 tractors delivered in February 2023, export tractor sales fell by 22.3% to 440 in February 2024.

